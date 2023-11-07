School moves away from open-plan classrooms

Junior students check out their new classroom. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Kaiapoi’s oldest school is returning to traditional single-cell classrooms as it looks to the future.Kaiapoi Borough School opened two new classrooms on Monday as it prepares for its 150 year anniversary celebrations on November 24.

Principal Hayden van Lent said two-thirds of the school had been rebuilt since the damaging 2010 and 2011 earthquakes, giving the school a new look.

The new classrooms provided more space for roll growth, with the design going back to the more traditional single cell classrooms.

‘‘We know it works well and it works for our tamariki and our community,’’ Mr van Lent said.

‘‘They are exciting spaces and we still have the ability to be flexible.’’

Principal Hayden van Lent welcomes guests to the official opening of the new classroom block on Monday. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Doors between the two classrooms could be opened up to use as one big space when needed, and were equipped with break-out rooms, wet spaces and electric windows.

The classrooms were a kitset design built by Fitzgerald Construction in Nelson.

Representatives from Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tūāhuriri offered a blessing on Monday, and were joined by Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey and representatives from the Ministry of Education and Fitzgerald Construction.

Junior students also came to view their new classrooms, before moving in on Wednesday.

The school will be hosting an open day on Friday, November 24, to mark its 150th anniversary.

A mihi whakatau (formal welcome) will be held at 12pm, with lunch provided.

Lunch will be followed by school tours, the burying of a time capsule, a tree planting and the cutting of the cake in the hall.

- By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.