Serious crash closes road in Darfield

At least one person is hurt following a serious crash in Canterbury, police say.

The incident involving one vehicle happened at the Redmonds Rd intersection and was reported about 5pm today.

The crash has closed part of the Old West Coast Rd at Darfield.

"At least one person has been injured," police said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Diversions were in place and the road was expected to be closed for some time.