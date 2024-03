Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash near Tekapo.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at about 1.30pm on State Highway 8.

"Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries," police said.

Tekapo-Twizel Rd (SH8) is closed between Hayman Rd and Tekapo-Canal Rd.

Motorists are asked to delay travel or expect delays.