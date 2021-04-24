Severe thunderstorm warning for Canterbury

MetService is warning that Canterbury is in for some wild weather this evening as severe thunderstorms make their way up the country.

These severe thunderstorms are moving towards the eastnortheast, and are expected to lie near Amberley, Waipara, Weka Pass and Waikari at 7.52pm and near Pegasus Bay, Scargill and Greta Valley at 8.22pm.

The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain and large hail.

"Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

"Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, and make driving conditions hazardous."

The National Emergency Management Agency advises that as storms approach you should:

•Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;

•Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside;

•Get back to land, if outdoors on the water;

•Move cars under cover or away from trees;

•Secure any loose objects around your property;

•Check that drains and gutters are clear;

•Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm, you should also:

•Beware of fallen trees and power lines;

•Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.