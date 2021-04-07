Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Ski company needs staff for transtasman bubble

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Photo: File
    A major ski company is hiring hundreds of additional staff to cater for guests from Australia once the travel bubble opens in just under two weeks.

    NZ Ski, the company that runs Coronet Peak, The Remarkables and Mt Hutt, plans to hire another 200-300 staff to cater for Australian and New Zealand customers this winter following yesterday's announcement that a transtasman bubble will begin at 11.59pm on 18 April.

    Chief executive Paul Anderson said he was hoping for full ski fields during Australia and New Zealand's winter school holidays.

    Pre-Covid-19, up to 40 percent of NZ Ski's business came from across the ditch and they expect a busy season ahead.

    He said his company would need to import critical staff to cope with the demand.

    "Things like chefs, cooks, kitchen, back of house, snow sports instructors, groomers, some of those kind of roles."

    "That is actually a role (chefs) that is filled by quite a lot of foreign workers in Queenstown, we've done reasonably well so far but there are some vacancies left in our kitchen back of house.

    "It takes more than a few months for a chef to train to be fully competent but we do have programs in place for all our staff."

    RNZ

     

