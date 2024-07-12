Apples rot and fall to ground

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Hundreds of thousands of apples are rotting and falling to the ground on a Canterbury orchard.
The apples from the 10ha orchard in the Pendarves area were generally plucked by fruit pickers every March.
But The Ashburton Courier understands the off-farm costs of getting the apples to market have been too high to make the operation profitable this year.
The farmer did not want to comment.
New Zealand Apples & Pears was not able to confirm by deadline whether the off-farm costs of getting apples to market, such as packaging, had increased in recent years, or whether growing apples remained a profitable industry.
Meanwhile, apple producer Rockit said recently it was planning on expanding production with more orchards in Canterbury.