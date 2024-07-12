Friday, 12 July 2024

Apples rot and fall to ground

    By Susan Sandys
    Hundreds of thousands of apples are rotting and falling to the ground on a Canterbury orchard.

    The apples from the 10ha orchard in the Pendarves area were generally plucked by fruit pickers every March.

    But The Ashburton Courier understands the off-farm costs of getting the apples to market have been too high to make the operation profitable this year.

    The farmer did not want to comment.

    New Zealand Apples & Pears was not able to confirm by deadline whether the off-farm costs of getting apples to market, such as packaging, had increased in recent years, or whether growing apples remained a profitable industry.

    Meanwhile, apple producer Rockit said recently it was planning on expanding production with more orchards in Canterbury.

