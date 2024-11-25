Aviation museum's expansion plans soar

Ashburton Aviation Museum building committee chair Owen Moore. Photo: Supplied

The amount fundraised for a $2.5 million building at the Ashburton Aviation Museum has soared to $1.1 million.

Museum members got a cash injection of $150,000 via a grant from the Lion Foundation last month. And yesterday they held a free open day at the Ashburton Airport to show the building plans to the community.

The members plan to construct a new building between the museum facility’s two existing display hangars at the airport.

Building committee chair Owen Moore said in 18 months members and the community had raised over $1.1 million.

And additional funding would allow the build to begin.

‘‘We just need to get a little bit more, and we will be building,’’ Moore said.

‘‘We are hopeful that might come through early December, which will allow us to get on and do some building … lock in prices.’’

Moore said the new building will provide an additional display area and act as a community function room, which could be hired to hold meetings or large functions.

Large 10m roller doors would allow for additional space to be opened up if needed.

There would also be a mezzanine floor for members only to house their offices, archives and aviation library, considered one of the best in New Zealand.

The open day showcased the building plans and the museum facilities, which are visited by about 6000 people a year, and the build plans.

Everyone who had donated got an invitation to the public open day.

Moore said they talked "to them about what we are doing" and thanked them for the money raised so far.

The fundraising effort to date reflected the generosity of Cantabrians, especially people from Ashburton, he said.

"It just shows how supportive the people of Ashburton are," he said.

"We are pretty pleased with where we are at and for the support that we have got from the people of Mid Canterbury and further afar.

"Hopefully we’ll have some work going on out there before Christmas."