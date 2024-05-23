Best song trifecta for Mount Hutt indie band

Mount Hutt College band Goodbye Thursday members (from left) Bella Casey-Solly, Lucy Reeve, Maddie Webb and Morgan Welsh. Photo: Supplied

Mount Hutt College alternative-indie band Goodbye Thursday have come home victorious after a stunning performance at the Smokefree Rockquest regional final.

The band won the Best Song Award for the third year in a row with a song penned by the lead singer.

And, on the back of winning the overall competition in 2022 and 2023, they took out second place overall at last Friday's event in Timaru, finishing behind Daly Waters from Waitaki Boys’ High School.

Bella Casey-Solly, 17, wrote Little Town.

She is in the band with fellow 17-year-olds - guitarist Lucy Reeve, bassist Maddie Webb and drummer Morgan Welsh.

‘‘Pretty proud, pretty cool,’’ she said of the band’s achievement.

The success was particularly sweet as it was the band’s final year at the school rock contest as the members are all in year 13.

Being in the top two means they will now write and perform another song to try to make the top 20 bands in the country, which they achieved last year.

Goodbye Thursday performing at the Rockquest. Photo: Briar Munro

Ultimately they are hoping to make it to the live final in Auckland for the top 10 bands for the first time.

‘‘We would love that, reach for the top every time, reach for the best,’’ Bella said.

Little Town is about the feelings and fallout of relationship infidelity. Bella was inspired by a story she read.

She said writing songs was something that came naturally to her.

‘‘It’s like putting my thoughts down, like writing a diary, I guess. It’s very cathartic and good for my mental health.

‘‘I think the songs come to life when the band plays them, it really adds another layer.’’

Fellow Mount Hutt band Salted Peanut was also recognised on the night with member Quinn Bessai receiving the Best Bassist Award.