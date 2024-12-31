Canterbury firefighters dedicate flagpole to brigade's past, present and future members

Pendarves Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighters turned out to the station for a ceremony to dedicate a new flagpole and flag. PHOTO: SUSAN SANDYS

Pendarves Volunteer Fire Brigade recently installed a new flagpole from which the New Zealand flag now proudly flies.

FENZ group manager Mike Johns (from left) and Richard McArthur with chief, and piper, Paul Stewart during the Pendarves Volunteer Fire Brigade flag raising ceremony. PHOTO: SUSAN SANDYS

Brigade members turned out to the station for a ceremony to dedicate the structure to the brigade’s firefighters past, present and future.

Chief Paul Stewart and Fire and Emergency NZ group manager Mike Johns spoke at the ceremony.

Stewart said the flying flag will be a constant reminder to all who saw it of the dedication and commitment volunteers have for their community and New Zealand.

‘‘May this flag pole stand with flag flying as long as our community need our help,’’ Stewart said.

As the brigade’s longest-serving member, deputy chief Richard McArthur had the honour of raising the flag.

Stewart, a piper, added a poignant touch as he played Highland Cathedral.

A Fenz spokesperson said most stations around the country had flagpoles.

‘‘For those stations which don’t have them, we provide them if they are requested,’’ the spokesperson said.