Canterbury firefighters dedicate flagpole to brigade's past, present and future members

Chief Paul Stewart and Fire and Emergency NZ group manager Mike Johns spoke at the ceremony.
Stewart said the flying flag will be a constant reminder to all who saw it of the dedication and commitment volunteers have for their community and New Zealand.
‘‘May this flag pole stand with flag flying as long as our community need our help,’’ Stewart said.
As the brigade’s longest-serving member, deputy chief Richard McArthur had the honour of raising the flag.
Stewart, a piper, added a poignant touch as he played Highland Cathedral.
A Fenz spokesperson said most stations around the country had flagpoles.
‘‘For those stations which don’t have them, we provide them if they are requested,’’ the spokesperson said.