Charity work a focus for Stevie-Lee ahead of Miss Canterbury

Stevie-Lee Gregan. Photo: Supplied

It’s not your typical beauty pageant - but that suits Rakaia 17-year-old Stevie-Lee Gregan.

The year 13 Mount Hutt College student is happy the focus of the Miss Canterbury competition in Christchurch next month is less on looks and more on charity work.

Stevie-Lee and about 14 other young women will compete for the coveted title, with the winner going on to the Miss New Zealand contest.

Stevie-Lee said she was enjoying the charity side of the competition.

The money she raises from and a High Tea at Hemsworth Estate on February 24, and a showjumping event at the Rakaia Pony Club on March 3, will be given to the mental health awareness organisation I Am Hope and sexual violence support group Brave NZ.

She said her role models growing up included her mum, aunt and sister.

She also admired Miss New Zealand 2023, Cantabrian Georgia Waddington who she says is "an all-round awesome person".

While many of her fellow contestants are models, Stevie-Lee is not. Contestants will document their pageant journey, including information on sponsors, rehearsals, charity events, their environmental actions and everyday life.

Contestants are encouraged to learn te reo Maori words and phrases and reflect that learning in their posts.

They will also hear from a variety of speakers ahead of the competition on topics, such as mental health, fitness and nutrition, and content creation skills.

Stevie-Lee is a keen show jumper, who works at Rakaia Mobil and owns her own lash extensions business, Lashed Out by Stevie.

As well as hoping to win Miss Canterbury and what that could lead to, she has an eye on being a flight attendant.

The Miss Canterbury title is not the only one being competed for at the final, there are two international titles: Miss Tourism World with the contest taking place in China and Miss Eco International taking place in Egypt.

The Miss Eco has a minimum age of 20, which is unusual in pageants.

Stevie-Lee did not tell too many of her friends she had entered.

‘‘When I did tell they we really happy for me. One is helping me with my forthcoming fundraiser high tea.’’

Stevie-Lee Gregan riding ‘Brownie’ at a Jumping & Show Hunter Equestrian Sports New Zealand competition. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Stevie-Lee is confident in the message she wants to share with young people.

‘‘When you’re young, you don’t know who you are, so work to find out who you are and don’t let others dictate your future.’’

Contestants will take part in a boot camp to give them skills such as how to walk, turn, pose and improve posture.

‘‘We can choose what we wear in each part of the competition, except the fashion wear where our outfit is supplied.’’

At the event, contestants will take part in fashion wear and evening gown sections and, for the top five, a question and answer section.

Prior to the evening, they will have taken part in a range of activities including a presentation before the panel of judges about their charity work.

They will have also been scored on a promotional video they make about a local tourism attraction, as well as their involvement in environmental action. It is about making small, conscious choices in everyday life to be a better green Kiwi.

They will also hear from a variety of speakers ahead of the competition on topics such as mental health, fitness and nutrition, and content creation skills.

By Dellwyn Moylan