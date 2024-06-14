Country singers impress judges

True Southern members Cailin Henderson (left) and Molly Harrison. Photo: Supplied

Canterbury country musicians impressed the judges at the annual New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards in Gore.

Held over King’s Birthday Weekend, the awards saw Mid Canterbury Country Music Club members Cailin Henderson, Molly Harrison and Liam Keating perform in several classes in the junior/intermediate sections.

Cailin, 15, took out the country rock title and made the finals in vocal solo and gospel.

From Dunedin, Cailin was part of the duet True Southern with her friend and fellow 15-year-old, Molly Harrison of Ashburton.

True Southern made the intermediate duet final.

Molly also made the country rock final and received Highly Commended in gospel, NZ song and traditional.

Liam made the finals in the junior vocal solo and received Highly Commended in gospel.

In addition, Les Brown from the club received highly commended in the traditional class.

Cailin and Molly met through country music and have joined each other’s country music clubs.

‘‘I started singing when I was six. I love singing because I can express emotions to an audience and finding songs that I can relate to, to make it more meaningful,‘‘ Cailin said.

‘‘It felt crazy, it was so unexpected to win but my heart was full of gratitude to everyone else I was competing against.’’

Molly, who has previously won twice at the Gold Guitars, has also been singing from a young age.

‘‘It was so amazing at the awards, the talent was next level,’’ she said.

As part of the Gold Guitar event country music legend Jodi Vaughan was inducted into the Gore Country Music Club’s Hands of Fame for 2024.

By Dellwyn Moylan