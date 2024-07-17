Event company among finalists for national awards

Rí Rá Events directors Gary Manning (left) and Colm McGrath. PHOTO: JOANNE MCCLOY PHOTOGRAPHY

A Canterbury event management company is among the finalists at the prestigious New Zealand Events Association awards.

Rí Rá Events helped stage the ANZ Business of the Year Awards at the Ashburton Aviation Museum in February attended by 375 people.

The awards are among six events shortlisted for the Best Business Event 2024 and five events shortlisted for the Best Local Government Event 2024.

Rí Rá Events is also a finalist for the Best Food, Beverage or Lifestyle Event 2024, for holding the The Twelfth Hour Gin Experience at the Methven Trotting Club Christmas race meeting last year.

The Twelfth Hour Gin Experience coupled fashion and gin to create a memorable event experience.

Founded in 2019, Rí Rá Events is owned by two Irish Kiwis, Gary Manning and Colm McGrath.

There are 69 finalists across 17 categories in the awards.

Celebrating innovation, creativity, and resilience in New Zealand’s event industry, they will be staged in Palmerston North on August 27.

The finalists are:

Best Emerging Industry Professional 2024

Aaron Smith, University of Canterbury & Sub180 Entertainment

Karli Dungey, Dunedin Venues Management Ltd

Best Established Industry Professional 2024

Ariki Tibble, Mountain Bike Events Ltd \ Crankworx Rotorua

Craig Edwards

Karena Finnie, ChristchurchNZ

Rosaria Ferguson, Boma / Freelance

Steve Dean, The Eventworks Group Ltd

Best Arts Cultural or Heritage Event 2024

Anthony Harper Summer Theatre, Christchurch City Council

Auckland Arts Festival 2024 (AKLFEST 2024), The Auckland Festival Trust

Ōpōtiki Matariki Festival 2023, Ōpōtiki District Council - isite & Events Team

Waitangi Day 2024, Porirua City

Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow 2024, Warbirds Over Wanaka Community Trust

Best Business Event 2024

ANZ Business of the Year Awards 2024, Rí Rá Events & Ashburton District Council

Central Districts Field Days 2024, Stuff

Fieldays 2023, New Zealand National Fieldays Society

The E Tipu IFAMA 2023 World Conference, Venues Ōtautahi and Boma

Water New Zealand Conference and Expo 2023, Avenues Event Management and Water New Zealand

Woolworths NZ Experience 2023, Uno Loco

Best Community or Not-for-profit Event 2024 (under 3000 participants)

Ōpōtiki Matariki Festival 2023, Ōpōtiki District Council - isite & Events Team

RealNZ Conservation Ball - Bringing the Kākāriki karaka back to Fiordland, RealNZ

The Pink Ribbon Winter Ball 2023, Whanganui Venues & Events, Kristy Whittington and Loren Symes

The Shepherdess Muster, Shepherdess

Best Community or Not-for-profit Event 2024 (over 3000 participants)

150th Commemoration of Hastings Township, Hastings District Council

Takapuna Winter Lights, Takapuna Beach Business Association

Trust Horizon Light Up Whakatāne, Whakatāne District Council

Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow 2024, Warbirds Over Wanaka Community Trust

Best Food, Beverage or Lifestyle Event 2024

Flavours of Plenty Festival, Tourism Bay of Plenty

Local Wild Food Festival, Whakatāne District Council

Taste Hastings, Hastings District Council

The Auckland Food Show, XPO Exhibitions

The Twelfth Hour Gin Experience, Rí Rá Events

Best Local Government Event 2024

ANZ Business of the Year Awards 2024, Ashburton District Council & Rí Rá Events

Local Wild Food Festival, Whakatāne District Council

Taste Hastings, Hastings District Council

TSB Festival of Lights Winter Pop Up, New Plymouth District Council

Waitangi Day 2024, Porirua City

Best Major or Mega Event 2024

ASB Classic 2024, Tennis Auckland

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, New Zealand Football

Best Music Event 2024

Electric Avenue, Team Event

Mana Moana, Live Nation, New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and Signature Choir

Best Sports Event 2024

A Festival of Rugby - double header Super Rugby games for Chiefs Manawa & Gallagher Chiefs, The Chiefs Rugby Club supported by H3 Group and Hobbiton Movie Tours

ASB Classic 2024, Tennis Auckland

Gymnastics New Zealand Championships, Gymnastics New Zealand

The NZ MTB Rally

Ultimate Athlete

Best Marketing or Creative 2024

Flavours of Plenty Festival, Tourism Bay of Plenty

House of Hilux x Fieldays 2023, Toyota New Zealand, Spur, Saatchi & Saatchi

One Stop Shop

ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix, SailGP & ChristchurchNZ

Te Awa - Foodstuffs Partnership Awards, Season Event Design

Best Supplier 2024

KOJO for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

NW Group for the Deloitte Top 200 Awards

Red Badge Group for 2024 Electric Avenue Festival

Spur for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

The Eventworks Group for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Best Technology Innovation 2024

iTICKET NZ for Toast Martinborough 2023

ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix - Attentis Technology fire detection network, Christchurch City Council Smart Christchurch

World First Drift Car Hydrogen Engine, Super Sprint Motor Sport NZ Championship 2024

Best Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiative 2024

Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Rainbow Games 2024, Pacific Rainbow Games Charitable Trust

Te Matarau Wānanga, Stuff Events

Best Sustainability Initiative 2024

Rad Agency: Kate Radcliffe-Reid and Millie Taylor

SafeGuard Barriers

Whitianga Oceans Festival, Whitianga Scallop Festival Inc.

Best Venue 2024

Central Energy Trust Arena for ENZED Superstock Teams Champs

Eden Park

Wellington Regional Stadium for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Whanganui Venues & Events for International Brain Injury Conference 2024

Whanganui Venues & Events for the Pink Ribbon Ball