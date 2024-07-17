Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Event company among finalists for national awards

    Rí Rá Events directors Gary Manning (left) and Colm McGrath. PHOTO: JOANNE MCCLOY PHOTOGRAPHY
    A Canterbury event management company is among the finalists at the prestigious New Zealand Events Association awards.

    Rí Rá Events helped stage the ANZ Business of the Year Awards at the Ashburton Aviation Museum in February attended by 375 people.

    The awards are among six events shortlisted for the Best Business Event 2024 and five events shortlisted for the Best Local Government Event 2024.

    Rí Rá Events is also a finalist for the Best Food, Beverage or Lifestyle Event 2024, for holding the The Twelfth Hour Gin Experience at the Methven Trotting Club Christmas race meeting last year.

    The Twelfth Hour Gin Experience coupled fashion and gin to create a memorable event experience.

    Founded in 2019, Rí Rá Events is owned by two Irish Kiwis, Gary Manning and Colm McGrath.

    There are 69 finalists across 17 categories in the awards.

    Celebrating innovation, creativity, and resilience in New Zealand’s event industry, they will be staged in Palmerston North on August 27.

    The finalists are: 

    Best Emerging Industry Professional 2024

    Aaron Smith, University of Canterbury & Sub180 Entertainment  

    Karli Dungey, Dunedin Venues Management Ltd  

    Best Established Industry Professional 2024  

    Ariki Tibble, Mountain Bike Events Ltd \ Crankworx Rotorua  

    Craig Edwards   

    Karena Finnie, ChristchurchNZ  

    Rosaria Ferguson, Boma / Freelance  

    Steve Dean, The Eventworks Group Ltd  

    Best Arts Cultural or Heritage Event 2024  

    Anthony Harper Summer Theatre, Christchurch City Council   

    Auckland Arts Festival 2024 (AKLFEST 2024), The Auckland Festival Trust 

    Ōpōtiki Matariki Festival 2023, Ōpōtiki District Council - isite & Events Team   

    Waitangi Day 2024, Porirua City

    Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow 2024, Warbirds Over Wanaka Community Trust  

    Best Business Event 2024

    ANZ Business of the Year Awards 2024, Rí Rá Events & Ashburton District Council 

    Central Districts Field Days 2024, Stuff 

    Fieldays 2023, New Zealand National Fieldays Society  

    The E Tipu IFAMA 2023 World Conference, Venues Ōtautahi and Boma   

    Water New Zealand Conference and Expo 2023, Avenues Event Management and Water New Zealand 

    Woolworths NZ Experience 2023, Uno Loco 

    Best Community or Not-for-profit Event 2024 (under 3000 participants)  

    Ōpōtiki Matariki Festival 2023, Ōpōtiki District Council - isite & Events Team  

    RealNZ Conservation Ball - Bringing the Kākāriki karaka back to Fiordland, RealNZ  

    The Pink Ribbon Winter Ball 2023, Whanganui Venues & Events, Kristy Whittington and Loren Symes   

    The Shepherdess Muster, Shepherdess   

    Best Community or Not-for-profit Event 2024 (over 3000 participants)  

    150th Commemoration of Hastings Township, Hastings District Council 

    Takapuna Winter Lights, Takapuna Beach Business Association 

    Trust Horizon Light Up Whakatāne, Whakatāne District Council 

    Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow 2024, Warbirds Over Wanaka Community Trust  

    Best Food, Beverage or Lifestyle Event 2024

    Flavours of Plenty Festival, Tourism Bay of Plenty  

    Local Wild Food Festival, Whakatāne District Council  

    Taste Hastings, Hastings District Council  

    The Auckland Food Show, XPO Exhibitions  

    The Twelfth Hour Gin Experience, Rí Rá Events   

    Best Local Government Event 2024  

    ANZ Business of the Year Awards 2024, Ashburton District Council & Rí Rá Events  

    Local Wild Food Festival, Whakatāne District Council  

    Taste Hastings, Hastings District Council  

    TSB Festival of Lights Winter Pop Up, New Plymouth District Council 

    Waitangi Day 2024, Porirua City  

    Best Major or Mega Event 2024

    ASB Classic 2024, Tennis Auckland  

    FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, New Zealand Football   

    Best Music Event 2024  

    Electric Avenue, Team Event  

    Mana Moana, Live Nation, New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and Signature Choir

    Best Sports Event 2024 

    A Festival of Rugby - double header Super Rugby games for Chiefs Manawa & Gallagher Chiefs, The Chiefs Rugby Club supported by H3 Group and Hobbiton Movie Tours 

    ASB Classic 2024, Tennis Auckland  

    Gymnastics New Zealand Championships, Gymnastics New Zealand   

    The NZ MTB Rally  

    Ultimate Athlete  

    Best Marketing or Creative 2024 

    Flavours of Plenty Festival, Tourism Bay of Plenty  

    House of Hilux x Fieldays 2023, Toyota New Zealand, Spur, Saatchi & Saatchi  

    One Stop Shop   

    ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix, SailGP & ChristchurchNZ

    Te Awa - Foodstuffs Partnership Awards, Season Event Design  

    Best Supplier 2024 

    KOJO for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023   

    NW Group for the Deloitte Top 200 Awards  

    Red Badge Group for 2024 Electric Avenue Festival  

    Spur for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 

    The Eventworks Group for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023   

    Best Technology Innovation 2024

    iTICKET NZ for Toast Martinborough 2023  

    ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix - Attentis Technology fire detection network, Christchurch City Council Smart Christchurch  

    World First Drift Car Hydrogen Engine, Super Sprint Motor Sport NZ Championship 2024   

    Best Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiative 2024

    Crankworx Rotorua 2024  

    Rainbow Games 2024, Pacific Rainbow Games Charitable Trust  

    Te Matarau Wānanga, Stuff Events  

    Best Sustainability Initiative 2024  

    Rad Agency: Kate Radcliffe-Reid and Millie Taylor  

    SafeGuard Barriers  

    Whitianga Oceans Festival, Whitianga Scallop Festival Inc. 

    Best Venue 2024

    Central Energy Trust Arena for ENZED Superstock Teams Champs  

    Eden Park  

    Wellington Regional Stadium for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023  

    Whanganui Venues & Events for International Brain Injury Conference 2024  

    Whanganui Venues & Events for the Pink Ribbon Ball 

