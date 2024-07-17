Event company among finalists for national awards

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Rí Rá Events helped stage the ANZ Business of the Year Awards at the Ashburton Aviation Museum in February attended by 375 people.
The awards are among six events shortlisted for the Best Business Event 2024 and five events shortlisted for the Best Local Government Event 2024.
Rí Rá Events is also a finalist for the Best Food, Beverage or Lifestyle Event 2024, for holding the The Twelfth Hour Gin Experience at the Methven Trotting Club Christmas race meeting last year.
The Twelfth Hour Gin Experience coupled fashion and gin to create a memorable event experience.
Founded in 2019, Rí Rá Events is owned by two Irish Kiwis, Gary Manning and Colm McGrath.
There are 69 finalists across 17 categories in the awards.
Celebrating innovation, creativity, and resilience in New Zealand’s event industry, they will be staged in Palmerston North on August 27.
The finalists are:
Best Emerging Industry Professional 2024
Aaron Smith, University of Canterbury & Sub180 Entertainment
Karli Dungey, Dunedin Venues Management Ltd
Best Established Industry Professional 2024
Ariki Tibble, Mountain Bike Events Ltd \ Crankworx Rotorua
Craig Edwards
Karena Finnie, ChristchurchNZ
Rosaria Ferguson, Boma / Freelance
Steve Dean, The Eventworks Group Ltd
Best Arts Cultural or Heritage Event 2024
Anthony Harper Summer Theatre, Christchurch City Council
Auckland Arts Festival 2024 (AKLFEST 2024), The Auckland Festival Trust
Ōpōtiki Matariki Festival 2023, Ōpōtiki District Council - isite & Events Team
Waitangi Day 2024, Porirua City
Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow 2024, Warbirds Over Wanaka Community Trust
Best Business Event 2024
ANZ Business of the Year Awards 2024, Rí Rá Events & Ashburton District Council
Central Districts Field Days 2024, Stuff
Fieldays 2023, New Zealand National Fieldays Society
The E Tipu IFAMA 2023 World Conference, Venues Ōtautahi and Boma
Water New Zealand Conference and Expo 2023, Avenues Event Management and Water New Zealand
Woolworths NZ Experience 2023, Uno Loco
Best Community or Not-for-profit Event 2024 (under 3000 participants)
Ōpōtiki Matariki Festival 2023, Ōpōtiki District Council - isite & Events Team
RealNZ Conservation Ball - Bringing the Kākāriki karaka back to Fiordland, RealNZ
The Pink Ribbon Winter Ball 2023, Whanganui Venues & Events, Kristy Whittington and Loren Symes
The Shepherdess Muster, Shepherdess
Best Community or Not-for-profit Event 2024 (over 3000 participants)
150th Commemoration of Hastings Township, Hastings District Council
Takapuna Winter Lights, Takapuna Beach Business Association
Trust Horizon Light Up Whakatāne, Whakatāne District Council
Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow 2024, Warbirds Over Wanaka Community Trust
Best Food, Beverage or Lifestyle Event 2024
Flavours of Plenty Festival, Tourism Bay of Plenty
Local Wild Food Festival, Whakatāne District Council
Taste Hastings, Hastings District Council
The Auckland Food Show, XPO Exhibitions
The Twelfth Hour Gin Experience, Rí Rá Events
Best Local Government Event 2024
ANZ Business of the Year Awards 2024, Ashburton District Council & Rí Rá Events
Local Wild Food Festival, Whakatāne District Council
Taste Hastings, Hastings District Council
TSB Festival of Lights Winter Pop Up, New Plymouth District Council
Waitangi Day 2024, Porirua City
Best Major or Mega Event 2024
ASB Classic 2024, Tennis Auckland
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, New Zealand Football
Best Music Event 2024
Electric Avenue, Team Event
Mana Moana, Live Nation, New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and Signature Choir
Best Sports Event 2024
A Festival of Rugby - double header Super Rugby games for Chiefs Manawa & Gallagher Chiefs, The Chiefs Rugby Club supported by H3 Group and Hobbiton Movie Tours
ASB Classic 2024, Tennis Auckland
Gymnastics New Zealand Championships, Gymnastics New Zealand
The NZ MTB Rally
Ultimate Athlete
Best Marketing or Creative 2024
Flavours of Plenty Festival, Tourism Bay of Plenty
House of Hilux x Fieldays 2023, Toyota New Zealand, Spur, Saatchi & Saatchi
One Stop Shop
ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix, SailGP & ChristchurchNZ
Te Awa - Foodstuffs Partnership Awards, Season Event Design
Best Supplier 2024
KOJO for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
NW Group for the Deloitte Top 200 Awards
Red Badge Group for 2024 Electric Avenue Festival
Spur for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
The Eventworks Group for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
Best Technology Innovation 2024
iTICKET NZ for Toast Martinborough 2023
ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix - Attentis Technology fire detection network, Christchurch City Council Smart Christchurch
World First Drift Car Hydrogen Engine, Super Sprint Motor Sport NZ Championship 2024
Best Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiative 2024
Crankworx Rotorua 2024
Rainbow Games 2024, Pacific Rainbow Games Charitable Trust
Te Matarau Wānanga, Stuff Events
Best Sustainability Initiative 2024
Rad Agency: Kate Radcliffe-Reid and Millie Taylor
SafeGuard Barriers
Whitianga Oceans Festival, Whitianga Scallop Festival Inc.
Best Venue 2024
Central Energy Trust Arena for ENZED Superstock Teams Champs
Eden Park
Wellington Regional Stadium for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
Whanganui Venues & Events for International Brain Injury Conference 2024
Whanganui Venues & Events for the Pink Ribbon Ball