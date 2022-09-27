Former Christchurch lawyer to stand for National

James Meager. Photo: Supplied

James Meager has been confirmed as the National Party’s Rangitata candidate for next year's general election.

He was selected by local party members last week.

Meager (Nga ¯i Tahu) lives in Ashburton and runs Oath Advisory, a small consultancy business, servicing organisations in Mid and South Canterbury.

He recently worked as a senior public lawyer at Simpson Grierson in Christchurch and was a former press secretary to National’s then deputy prime minister Paula Bennett.

“It’s a huge honour to be selected as National’s candidate for Rangitata,” Meager said.

Born and raised in Timaru, and now living in Ashburton, he said he is acutely aware of the issues facing the region.

"I’m proud to have the opportunity to stand up for my home and to fight for the issues that matter most to our people.

"I stepped up because hardworking Kiwis across Mid and South Canterbury are going backwards under Labour.

"I’m aspirational for our area and I will work tirelessly to get results," he said.

Meager claimed the current government is addicted to wasteful spending, is helping to drive up inflation and is fuelling a cost-of-living crisis, which is hitting Rangitata families in the pocket.

"Meanwhile, pleas for much-needed investment, like support for flood-stricken farmers, fixing the potholes on State Highway 1 and funding the Ashburton Bridge replacement, fall on deaf ears.

"We’re also seeing local control of our water assets and polytechs stripped away and given to Wellington bureaucrats, and more pressure piled on our productive rural sector by a Labour Government that does not back farmers.

"My priority now is to meet as many people as I can across Rangitata, listen to them, and hopefully earn their support as their local MP," Meager said.