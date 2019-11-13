Hampstead jump jammers win

The winning jump jammers from Hampstead School with coach Jennifer Martin. (Photo supplied)

A team of 13 from Hampstead School has impressed judges and taken out a regional jump jam competition.

The Year 1-4 students were coached by teacher Jennifer Martin and dressed as freaky monsters to perform their high energy dance moves to the song 'Freaks'.

Students received medals and a trophy, as well as certificates for presentation (merit), technical execution (merit), creativity (merit), sportsmanship (outstanding) and costumes (Excellence).

The Hampstead children were supported by a large number of family members and teachers who travelled up to the competition held at Christchurch Boys High School.