Help needed to repair the heart of the community

Community House Mid Canterbury manager Robbie Ross with a sketch of the changes to be made at the entranceway to the facility. PHOTO: DELLWYN MOYLAN

For the past 30 years, Community House Mid Canterbury has been the heart of the social services sector in the area - but now it needs your help.

Manager Robbie Rosse is now asking the community to help future-proof the centre, which needs more than $435,000 of work done to it.

Ross said if they secure funding, early next year work would start to reroof the building, add solar panels, install double-glazed windows, paint the building and change the entranceway to make it fit for purpose.

The community house board decided the time was right to undertake the projects as part of their 10-year plan.

Applications have been made for funding grants but now they want to give residents the opportunity to be involved with their "Heart of the Community" appeal.

They are inviting individuals, families, groups and businesses to purchase a heart to go on a mobile "wall of heart" which will be parked up in key areas around Ashburton from October 6 to November 7.

The price of a heart ranges from $50 up to $5000.

‘‘I have been involved in a similar style of fundraiser in another area and it was very successful,’’ Ross said.

The board want to make the changes and improvements to future-proof the building and continue to provide services to the community.

‘‘We want these alterations and upgrades to ensure we have a sustainable building and can continue to provide tenants with a low-cost facility,’’ Ross said.

The maintenance work is for the building situated on the corner of Cass and Moore Sts.

Its two buildings house 30 tenants who provide 40 different community services.

In the last financial year, there had been a 56 per cent increase in the number of people visiting the facility.

‘‘With more families and children as well as older folk using the facilities, our changes to the entrance will provide a safe pedestrian access rather than having to go through the car park, which can (compromise) safety,’’ Ross said.