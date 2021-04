Police have released the name of the man who died following a crash in the Ashburton Lakes area at the weekend before Easter.

He was Ashley Neil O'Donnell (35), of Ashburton Lakes.

Mr O'Donnell was airlifted to hospital on Saturday, March 27 following the single-vehicle crash on Hakatere Potts Rd, but later died, a police spokeswoman said.

An investigation is ongoing.