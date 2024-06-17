Matariki celebrations planned at Hakatere Marae

Getting ready to celebrate Matariki at Hakatere Marae this weekend are (from left) marae co-ordinator Tania Reuben, event co-organiser Liz Carrick, event co-organiser Michelle Brett (front), NBS manager David Jones and marae trustee Tiipene Philip. Photo: Supplied

Members of Canterbury's Hakatere Marae are preparing community events to acknowledge Matariki.

The events will be held this weekend, prior to Matariki Day which is on June 28.

There will be a hauora/health day and a marae sleep over with free food, movies and activities, both on June 22.

An early morning Matariki viewing will be held on June 23 followed by breakfast.

The haurora will focus on tamariki and whanau.

There will be activities for children, giveaways of vegetable seeds and, thanks to Anzco, spot prizes.

There will be kai available, and transport to the marae will be available for people who need it.

Photo: Hakatere Marae

The free noho marae/overnight marae stay is for families to celebrate Matariki.

Bookings are essential and can be made by emailing hakatere.marae@gmail.com.

It will begin at 6pm with a barbecue and a family-friendly movie. Children will receive a pack with fruit, lollies and popcorn, and there will be a half time with ice cream.

Everyone is welcome to come in their onesie, bring a duvet, sleeping bag and their pillow, mattresses are provided.

NBS manager David Jones said the building society was proud to sponsor the event enabling it to be free.

On June 23 at the marae there will be a karakia from 6am. The Ashburton Astronomy Group will supervise viewing of the Matariki star cluster.

By Dellwyn Moylan