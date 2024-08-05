Memorialising the old freezing works

Fairfield Freezing Works panel contributors (from left) Dean Robinson and Aaron Chudleigh from Talleys and Julie Luxton and Lal Mulligan from Historic Places Mid Canterbury. Photo: Supplied

Seven years after the closure of the Fairfield Freezing Works at Fairton, an information display panel has been installed to describe the history of the site.

A joint venture between Historic Places Mid Canterbury and the site’s owner, Talleys, the panel tells the story of the site and the Ashburton district’s sheep industry.

The Fairfield Freezing Works, which opened 125 years ago, was one of Mid Canterbury’s biggest employers. It included people who supplied the stock, drove the stock to the works, worked in the yards, on the chains and in administration.

When it closed in 2017, 370 people lost their jobs.

The information on the panel, compiled by Historic Places, is under headings including: Sheep, sheep and more sheep; Fairfield Works Considered Finest in the Southern Hemisphere; Introduction of the Chain System 1932; Fairfield’s Early Buildings; Massive Fall in Sheep Numbers.

The panel boards have been compiled by Historic Places and reflect the works history. Photo: Supplied

When designing the wooden panel, Historic Places approached Talleys to see if it could use some of the sleepers from a railway track leading to the works in the panel construction.

But the sleepers weren’t in appropriate condition, so Historic Places sourced used bridge beams from Oamaru.

Talleys general manager of Fairfield, farming, and freight Aaron Chudleigh said the company had enjoyed being involved in the project.

"It’s important to reflect back on the works and ensure the story of it is not lost," he said.

He and the others involved were thrilled to see the panel, and a metal sheep sculpture above it, already getting visitors after the recent installation.

The Fairfield Freezing Works circa 1900. PHOTO: ASHBURTON MUSEUM

When The Ashburton Courier visited, a small van load of Radius Millstream residents arrived.

On board was someone whose stock was supplied to the works, another who drove the stock there, and another who worked on the chain.

They said viewing the panel brought back memories of the good times of being involved with the works and the people they met and connected with.

Historic Places is planning a reunion at the Fairton Hall for those who have had a connection with the works over the years.

By Dellwyn Moylan