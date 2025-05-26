Mt Hutt prepares to open this weekend

By Dellwyn Moylan

Mt Hutt Ski Area is planning a King’s Birthday weekend opening - but there will be much more on offer this season up and down the mountain.

A busy event calendar, on and off the mountain, has been planned for 2025, including a special celebration to mark Matariki on June 20.

For those keen for an early soak, there are limited places available at an exclusive Opuke Thermal Pools Matariki session using both the discovery and tranquillity pools. The 90-minute sessions start at 4.30am.

Then make your way up the mountain to join Mt Hutt crew and members of Ngai Tahu and Hakatere Marae for the spectacular view from 2086m high on the summit of Mt Hutt.

Mt Hutt skifield events include a Matariki celebration, multisport event, and a party in Methven. PHOTO: MT HUTT

Celebrations will include a karakia (Maori prayer) for spiritual guidance and protection.

For those interested in skiing there will be an opportunity to get in a few early laps as the sun comes up. Non-skiers, sightseers and stargazers are all welcome.

The loading of Summit lift starts at 6.45am with a 7am start for the Summit Six Matariki sightseeing experience and karakia.

On June 27 from 9am to 4pm, an exclusive locals’ day will be held at Mt Hutt to say thank you to Mid Canterbury and raise funds for a local group.

Anyone living between the Rakaia and Rangitata rivers for at least three months can ski for just $50 a person and gear rentals for $25 a day.

The money raised will go towards the Mount Hutt College climbing wall.

Methven Chill Fest, similar to a White Out Festival pictured, will take place in Methven township on September 20 from 4pm to 9pm. PHOTO: FILE / MT HUTT

On September 13, the annual Peak to Pub multi-sport race returns from the summit of Mt Hutt at 2086m, starting from 9am, to the comfort of the Blue Pub in Methven at 300m.

Then a week after the Peak to Pub the mountain comes to Methven township with the Methven Chill Fest. It takes place on September 20 from 4pm to 9pm.

Mt Hutt and Mt Hutt Parks has a street style rail/jump session to rival all.

And truckloads of snow will be transported from the mountain to Methven Bike Methven jump park (behind the medical centre), where there will be an exhibition of jumps, rails and viewing pleasure for all ages.