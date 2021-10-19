No Christmas in the Park

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Under the current level 2 rules, outdoor events held in public parks and domains are limited to just 100 people.
The festive concert in Ashburton Domain usually attracts thousands.
"We have had to make the disappointing decision to cancel this year’s concert," organising committee member Lisa Anderson said.
The family-friendly Ashburton Mitre 10 Mega Christmas in the Park is a free outdoor event that attracts local and out of town performers. It has been held since 2013 and ends with a big firework display.