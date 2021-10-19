No Christmas in the Park

The event at Ashburton Domain usually attracts thousands of people. Photo: Supplied via Ashburton Courier

Organisers have decided to cancel Ashburton’s Christmas in the Park event because of uncertainty around Covid-19 and the logistics involved.

Under the current level 2 rules, outdoor events held in public parks and domains are limited to just 100 people.

The festive concert in Ashburton Domain usually attracts thousands.

"We have had to make the disappointing decision to cancel this year’s concert," organising committee member Lisa Anderson said.

The family-friendly Ashburton Mitre 10 Mega Christmas in the Park is a free outdoor event that attracts local and out of town performers. It has been held since 2013 and ends with a big firework display.