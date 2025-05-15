Driver flees crash scene

The vehicle involved in a crash at Tinwald went on to its side, while a car and truck were involved in a crash on May 5. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade members responded to three crashes at intersections over just a few days.

The first crash happened on May 5 about 11pm. The driver came out from Northpark Rd onto Bremners Rd, lost control and crashed into the front of a Hilton Haulage truck.

There was severe damage to the car and moderate damage to the truck.

A Hilton Haulage spokesperson said the company was relieved its truck driver was uninjured.

‘‘We are assisting with external investigations, therefore, we are unable to comment further.’’

Brigade chief Jeff Marshall understood the driver of the car ‘‘did a runner’’.

A police spokesperson confirmed the driver fled, then was found by police a short time later.

The investigation was ongoing.

Meanwhile, Marshall reminded motorists to be careful at intersections after two more crashes.

Both of them involved motorists failing to give way.

On May 8 about 5pm at the corner of McMurdo St and Agnes St, two cars collided.

The impact caused one of the vehicles to tip onto its side.

Hato Hone St John assessed three patients, all in a minor condition, at the scene.

On Sunday about 6pm, two cars collided at the corner of Wills St and Cass St. St John was not required.