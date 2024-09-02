Parishes look to sell off historic churches

St Andrew’s Anglican Church in Tinwald. PHOTO: SUSAN SANDYS

It is the end of an era for some areas of the Ashburton district where churches are closing.andreport.

The future of a 145-year-old church, set among trees including an orchard, at Tinwald, is uncertain.

The St Andrew’s Anglican Church vestry, which is its elected leadership team, and parishioners have discussed selling the building, where regular services are still held to this day.

They could instead create a chapel space in the parish church hall across the road.

It comes as services wind down at two rural Presbyterian church buildings in Mid Canterbury, as they are prepared for sale.

They are Trinity Plains at Mayfield and the Staveley church.

Anglican Archdeacon of Mid Canterbury, Reverend Indrea Alexander, said due to small attendances at St Andrew’s the vestry held a special meeting last month.

"The question about closing the church had come to a head due to small numbers at worship, and the even smaller number of people carrying responsibilities there," Alexander said.

"People at the meeting talked about the special place St Andrew’s had in their hearts and families.

"The meeting recommended to vestry that if St Andrew’s is sold, proceeds be used to extend or improve the hall."

Trinity Plains Presbyterian Church in Mayfield in 2019. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

No decision had been made on its future at this stage, but it was decided to reduce services there from every Sunday to two per month.

Meanwhile, the Plains Presbyterian Parish, covering Rakaia, Methven and Mayfield, has closed. Services are still being held, but its resources have been handed to Alpine Presbytery, which oversees the Presbyterian network in the upper South Island.

Alpine Presbytery executive officer Reverend Martin Stewart said declining numbers and the challenge of maintaining buildings, some of which were earthquake-prone, led to the parish closure.

"The passion for offering ministry and mission was being overridden by the demands of the buildings," Stewart said.

The aim was to keep St John’s in Methven as a parish base and sell the churches at Mayfield, Staveley and Rakaia.

Members of the development unit (from left) Liz Depree, Elsa Hyde, Annette Syme and Reverend Abi Trevathan. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

However, currently the Rakaia church, St Andrew’s, which was opened in 1967, is being retained.

Pre-sale valuations for Trinity Plains Presbyterian Church, opened in 1966, and Mayfield and Staveley Presbyterian Church, built in 1903, are under way.

On July 1, the presbytery established a small development unit to manage the day-to-day life of the plains parishioners, he said.

The development unit is led by Reverend Abi Trevathan, one of the presbytery staff, along with a representative from each of the former churches, Liz Depree (Rakaia), Annette Syme (Mayfield and Staveley) and Elsa Hydes (Methven).

This group would manage the pastoral needs, worship life and ensure a continuing Presbyterian presence in Rakaia, Mayfield and Methven.

Staveley’s historic church. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

St John’s would under go alterations and a half-time minister, soon to be appointed, would work in the development unit.

A window at St Andrew’s, Tinwald. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"In addition, a community-focused leader will also be appointed with the idea of growing something new alongside the development unit," Stewart said.

"This position will be based initially in Methven while also looking into what could be developed in the Rakaia area.

"It is acknowledged that the sense of loss is felt by many people," Stewart said, regarding the sale of the two church buildings.

"These churches have played a pivotal part in the life and well-being of our rural small town communities for a very long time.

"But the signs were there that something had to give in order to craft something that has a better prospect of gaining traction for a longer term and people felt it was better to act now while there was still energy and passion," Stewart said.

Alexander echoed his comments.

"When costs such as insurance, power, maintenance or quake strengthening become an impossible or irresponsible expenditure, or buildings become more museum than living church, parishes need to consider whether to close and sell them," Alexander said.

"Whenever a church is closed, there is grief. Something that was special, meaningful and loved has been lost."

Another church with a lot of history which was sold recently was the Carew community church. Built in 1927, it was decommissioned last year then sold and moved off-site.