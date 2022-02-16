Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Spate of early morning recycling bin fires

    ashburton.png

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Mid Canterbury

    Ashburton police are appealing for information about a spate of recycling bin fires during the...
    Ashburton police are appealing for information about a spate of recycling bin fires during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Photo: Ashburton Courier
    Police in Ashburton are investigating a spate of recycling bin fires in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

    A scattering of bins from Alford Forest Rd to Tancred St, put out last night for collection today, were randomly targeted and their contents set alight.

    The bins have left a mottled mess of melted plastic and burnt remains behind.

    Police confirmed they had received a report about wheelie bins on fire on Alford Forest Rd about 2.45am on Wednesday. 

    The fires were attended to by the Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade.

    More bins were found alight on Short St, Tancred St and outside Cleavers Corner restaurant on the corner of Tancred and West Sts.

    "A short time later another fire was located on the grass verge, Tinwald side of the Ashburton bridge," police said.

    "All of these are reported to have occurred over a 40-minute time frame."

    Police are following lines of enquiry but anyone with information that could help should phone 105 - or Crime Stoppers anonymously 0800 555 11 - and quote file or event numbers P049656611 / 220216/5099.

    Ashburton Courier

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter