Monday, 28 February 2022

Speed limit out of Methven unlikely to be reduced till 2024, despite petition

    ashburton.png

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Mid Canterbury

    The 100km/h speed sign heading out of Methven. Photo: Ashburton Courier
    The 100km/h speed sign heading out of Methven. Photo: Ashburton Courier
    A community petition containing more than 500 signatures is raising the profile of the cause but is very unlikely to get the speed limit reduced on State Highway 77 heading west out of Methven before 2024 at the earliest.

    Ashburton District Western Ward councillor Liz McMillan started the petition last month and presented it to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional relationships director James Caygill at a recent district council meeting.

    She explained the community's safety concerns about the 100km/h limit, which runs for about 300m past a couple of new subdivisions and the new Opuke hot pools.

    A makeshift walkway also runs alongside the road and links with the popular Methven Walkway track.

    McMillan asked Caygill what needed to be done to get the speed limit lowered before 2024.

    He told her there was no easy answer.

    Speed rules are changing nationally and that change would make it easier to alter speeds and move away from considering corridors to considerations of the whole network, he said.

    It would make discussions possible and easier at a regional level and could speed things up.

    “Your stretch of road is not as bad as the worst in Mid Canterbury," Caygill said.

    “It’s not a good one, it ranks high, but just not high enough.”

    McMillan said it astounded and frustrated her that a sign could not be moved 300m down the road.

    Caygill said Waka Kotahi was bound by the current legal process.

    Councillor Rodger Letham said it beggared belief that Waka Kotahi could not just go out, make a common sense decision and put a new sign up.

    He could do it in around 30min.

    He was told that it took around one year from the start of the process to a change in speed limits.

    The process included two consultation process and engineering assessments.

    Waka Kotahi intends taking a look at the makeshift walking track that runs out of town to the hot pools.

    -By Mick Jensen

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter