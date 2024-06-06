Staveley ice skating rink opens

Honor Coleman, 10, and Thomas Mee, 10, try out ice hockey sticks at the Staveley rink. PHOTO SUPPLIED

Visitors to the Staveley ice skating rink, which opened to good crowds at the weekend, now have some seating both on and off the rink.

This is thanks to the generous gifting of picnic tables and ice chairs. Community stalwarts Jan and David Stewart have donated more than 10 adult and a few children’s skating chairs.

David thought it would be nice to also have some picnic tables for visitors to the Mid Canterbury rink.

He and fellow members of the Ashburton Menz Shed were happy to use their skills to make the five tables.

David is also a member of the Ashburton Lions Club, so he approached the club to sponsor a table.

rying out the new picnic tables are (front from left) John Driscoll (Ashburton Rotary), Roger Paterson (Ashburton Lions), David Bennett (Ashburton Pakeke Lions), Robin Depree (Harmony Masonic Lodge), (back from left) David Stewart, Richard Durie and Graham Stevens from Ashburton Menz Shed and Carl Shannon, Rob Withers and Alan Lowen from Staveley ice skating rink. PHOTO: DELLWYN MOYLAN

The club, alongside Ashburton Pakeke Lions Club, Harmony Masonic Lodge and the Rotary Club of Ashburton have now all come on board to each fund a picnic table, altogether costing hundreds of dollars.

‘‘Without the service clubs coming on board, these tables wouldn’t have been made and donated to the skating rink,’’ David said.

The Menz Shed has one more table requiring sponsorship and anyone interested can contact the Menz Shed.

Ice rink spokesperson Rob Withers said the tables were a welcome asset to the rink which was looking forward to a busy season ahead.

It is the second year at the rink with a refrigeration system, making it less reliant on frosts. Opening day on Saturday, the first day of winter, was 20 degrees. There was some ice melt as expected, but that did not stop everyone having a fabulous day.

The rink is open for winter on Wednesdays 6.30pm to 9.30pm, Saturdays 1pm to 5.pm, 6.30pm to 9.30pm, Sundays 1pm to 5pm, public holidays 1pm to 5pm and school holidays from 1pm to 5pm.

-By Dellwyn Moylan