Take a look through an ambulance at St John open day

Mid Canterbury Hato Hone St John community engagement co-ordinator Nicola Walker (left) and emergency medical Technician Kaylene Millar-McArthur are ready for the open day. Photo: Supplied

Hato Hone St John will hold an open day at its Burnett St headquarters in Ashburton this weekend so people can learn more about its services.

The open day will run from 11am to 2pm on Sunday. Entry will be free but take cash along for a coffee or to make a donation to the annual appeal.

If you have ever wondered what is carried in a major incident support team (MIST) vehicle or what a St John caring caller does, head along to the open day to find out.

Community engagement co-ordinator Nicola Walker said it has been many years since all of its operations were able to be viewed at the site.

As well as an opportunity to look through an ambulance, a welfare caravan from Christchurch will be present at the station.

The MIST vehicle display will include all the equipment transported to major incidents for supporting and restocking supplies for frontline workers.

"We want to invite people to come and explore the operational and community engagement side of what St John does, we want to showcase who we are and what we do,’’ Walker said.

"We aren’t just an ambulance service or teachers of first aid skills.

"We offer alarms' services, children and youth programmes, the free three-step AED programmes for businesses and groups, the health shuttle, St John in school, the op shop, the fellowship team, which is a social group of past staff, volunteers and spouses and the caring caller friendship programme," Walker said.

St John cadets will be doing demonstrations, including marching as they prepare for competitions the following weekend. Primo the St John penguin is also set to pay a visit and interact with attendees.

The money raised from the Go Bright and Light the Way annual appeal will stay in the district, going towards St John resources such as station upgrades and maintenance.

"The Ashburton St John building was opened in 2007 and it needs a new roof as well as interior and exterior painting and signage," Walker said.

"It costs $1 million a year to keep one ambulance on the road."

The Ashburton station has two full-time ambulances with backups.

Nationally St John is facing a $20 million shortfall for the year. Annual appeal street collectors will be out from June 13 to 15.

By Dellwyn Moylan