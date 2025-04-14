Anzac blanket took two years to craft

The Sterling, Kaiapoi residents (L-R) Margaret Tonkin, Irene Coman and Maryon Beer with the poppy blanket they helped create, alongside their purple poppy horse rug (left). PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An intricately crafted Anzac memorial blanket has brought the residents of a North Canterbury retirement village together to remember those lost in battle.

Residents at The Sterling, Kaiapoi, retirement village have spent two years working on the masterpiece, which incorporates hundreds of hand-knitted and crocheted poppies as well as family war memorabilia donated by residents.

The blanket will be hung in the village clubhouse in the lead-up to Anzac Day and will be a focal point for the village's Anzac service this month.

Irene Coman, who instigated the project after working on a similar item in Christchurch, says the blanket is a way for the residents to work together on a commemorative piece that holds meaning for them and their families.

‘‘We’ve had poppies made by many people within the village.

‘‘It really is a combined effort that has been a work in progress for quite some time.’’

Work on the blanket started in 2023 - and the about 2m-long masterpiece is now completely covered in several hundred red and purple poppies, each of which took around an hour to make.

The use of different wools and patterns added variety and texture to the piece.

Soldiers' badges, pins and even some medals will be incorporated into the design for the Anzac Day service, along with the names of those who will be remembered.

‘‘We’ve left a space at the bottom of the blanket so residents can write the names of those they want to remember, and pin them on,’’ Irene says.

‘‘Many of our residents have a family connection to WW2, or even WW1.

‘‘We put a call out for medals and other memorabilia from the wars, and we were inundated with the most amazing items.

‘‘One person even brought along some tags that were worn by dogs in the world wars. You can see each dogs number etched into the leather tags. Its quite incredible.’’

Irene has donated her own father's badge, from his time in the New Zealand Medical Corps in WW2. It is pinned proudly to the centre of the blanket.

‘‘That will stay there and be part of this blanket long after I’m gone. It will always serve as a reminder.’’