Beacon of light in Rangiora as festival shines on

The Rangiora Light and Sound Festival hopes to build on the success of Christchurch's Botanic D'Lights extravaganza. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A beacon of light will shine through in Rangiora next month.

A Rangiora Light and Sound Festival is planned for Victoria Park over four nights, complete with a fairyland of talking trees, disco lights, music, dancing lights, interactive lighting displays, and smoke and bubble machines.

It comes hard on the heels of the tough decision to cancel the annual Waimakariri Winter Festival because of Covid-19.

Spokesman Karl Horwarth says, with little entertainment on offer, a team of Rangiora people got together to bring a bit of light into the lives of those wearied by the disruption of the pandemic.

“We were gutted having to cancel the winter festival this year. But we have managed to get a good number of winter festival sponsors to back a new event and it will be fantastic.

It will be based on the successful Botanic Delights lighting extravaganza held every two years in Christchurch, enjoyed by 30,000 people each night.

It will run from September 16-19, culminating in a Saturday night grand finale.

“People will be able to experience a light and sound wonderland and see Victoria Park as they have never seen it before,” Karl says.

Extra lights will be turned on for Saturday night, and there will be live music, food trucks, a licensed bar, market stalls and children’s entertainment.

“The big draw will be a family movie playing on the big outdoor screen.”

Spectrum will be installing the lights, and have come on board as a major sponsor along with New World Rangiora, MainPower, Ray White Rangiora, Visit Waimakariri, Fools of Desire, Compass FM and the North Canterbury News

A couple of Have you seen the Light giveaway campaigns are planned, along with a colouring competition, and a golden ticket competition.

Karl says the festival aims to provide an affordable event for all the family. It is planned to charge $5 a person or $10 a family, with tickets able to be used over multiple nights. It will run from 6pm Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, with Saturday’s finale starting at 5pm.

Karl says with all the infrastructure in place, the Rangiora Festival of Colour will fit in seamlessly on the Sunday, from 10am to 4pm. “The four days of festivities are all about bringing people together,” he says.

Ticket and booking details will be advertised soon.

For more information go to rangioralightandsound.co.nz, or visit the Facebook page.