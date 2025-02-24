Canterbury family mark 150 years since Crusader's arrival

The 150th cake was cut by Marion (Dalley) Spiller as the oldest family member, Cavel Dalley as the person who travelled the furthest to attend (Canada), and the youngest family member Walter Dalley (aged 5 months) held by his dad Adam Dalley. Photo: Supplied

The Dalley family had a special celebration in Oxford.

A large number of descendants of the family celebrated 150 years since the arrival of Stephen and Louisa Dalley, and their three children — Robert, Henry and Percy — to New Zealand on December 31, 1874, aboard the sailing clipper ship, Crusader.

The Crusader almost didn’t complete the voyage as it started to take on water off South America.

However, this mysteriously stopped mid-voyage and allowed the ship to safely continue on its journey to New Zealand.

On arrival in New Zealand, it was discovered that a fish had become stuck in the hole in the hull and prevented the ship from sinking.

The reunion was held at Robyn and Denise (nee Dalley) Illingworth’s ‘Ribblesdale Gardens’ in Oxford, directly opposite the Barracks Rd Reserve.

The Barracks Rd reserve previously housed the Barracks built by the Oxford Road Board to house immigrants.

Along with several other Crusader passenger families, the Dalley family were the first occupants of the Barracks when they first arrived in New Zealand.

The attendees at the reunion were all direct descendants of Stephen and Louisa’s son, Henry Dalley.

Henry married Jane Rebeca Giles, granddaughter of Lancelot Giles a prominent early settler and successful farmer in Clarkville, Waimakariri.

During the day, family members recounted many stories of the hardworking farming families, helping each other on their properties.

There were many happy family gatherings at Woodbine, which involved cricket games and the sharing of meals together.

The 150th cake was cut by Marion (Dalley) Spiller as the oldest family member, Cavel Dalley as the person who travelled the furthest to attend (Canada), and the youngest family member Walter Dalley (5 months) held by his dad Adam Dalley.

Many of the family rounded off the day with a visit to the Oxford Museum.