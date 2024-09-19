Canterbury's newest helipad officially opened

Seventeen months of hard work by people in Cheviot has helped deliver an all-weather helipad for the small rural Canterbury town.

The new pad was officially opened last Friday with the Canterbury West Coast Rescue Helicopter the guest-of-honour at a function to celebrate the milestone.

In April last year, the Cheviot Volunteer Fire Brigade approached the Cheviot Lions Club for help to create a permanent helipad in Cheviot.

They wanted to change their usual helipad - a stretch of grass next to the rugby club rooms - into a permanent, all-weather pad with lights.

It means the brigade does not have to turn out every time there is an incident to light up the area when a rescue chopper is due to land in the dark.

The brigade proposed the Lions are responsible for fundraising and the firefighters would organise its construction.

With a budget of $90,000, Cheviot Lions, organised by Giles Pinfold, got the ball rolling.

The Hurunui District Council was approached for help and guidance.

The official opening of the Cheviot helipad. Photo: Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust

The Lions then went to the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust which offered technical assistance and later funding for lights, a windsock and a radio control system.

Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust crew and officials beside their new H145 air ambulance, which was the guest of honour at the opening of the new Cheviot Helipad. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Through local fundraising over eight months, the Lions club soon reached its target and set about helping the brigade organise the construction of the new concrete helipad.

Giles says many local businesses and suppliers in the area graciously stepped up to assist with the project.

"With all their help, the concrete was poured on April 6 and the lights were installed in early June.

"On June 15, the day after we had installed the remotely controlled lights, the helipad was used for the first time covering a night emergency."

He said it was a wonderful feeling to see the community come together to make the project a success.

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black said you can never underestimate the importance of having a rescue helicopter able to land and recover sick family members for specialist care.

"I remember the kindness and words of comfort as I was trying to make sense of the moment as they attended to one of my children in the back as we flew to the hospital rather than having to drive there."

Photo: Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust

She said what the Cheviot Lions, fire brigade, rescue services and community have done will catalyse many other Canterbury communities to look at ways to optimise outcomes for patient care.

Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust chief executive Christine Prince thanked the community for their support.

Prince said over the next couple of years the trust is undertaking a $1.4 million fundraising campaign to help buy new helicopters capable of safely flying in all weather conditions.

The trust demonstrated this new ability to fly with only instruments by dispatching their latest H145 helicopter to Cheviot in very marginal raining and overcast conditions.