Community facility rising in Rangiora

Rangiora Presbyterian minister Rev Jason King gets the feel of his new pulpit area inside the new multi-use John Knox Rangiora Presbyterian Church and John Knox Community Centre. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The new multi-use John Knox Rangiora Presbyterian Church and John Knox Community Centre in Rangiora is taking shape.

The centre’s exterior is now visible and work is well under way with the outfitting of the interior amenities, says Rangiora Presbyterian minister Reverend Jason King.

‘‘Everything is on schedule and we expect the church to be opened early next year.’’

This will be the third John Knox church on the site on the corner of High and King Streets.

Its predecessor, the second John Knox Presbyterian Church, opened on September 28, 1922, 50 years almost to the day after early Rangiora settlers had built the first John Knox church across the road.

Following the Christchurch earthquakes, the church had been classified as an earthquake-prone risk, and the congregation moved next door to use the John Knox Centre for services when the church building was demolished in 2014.

Rev King says the $3 million build is almost fully subscribed, but some funding must still be raised to outfit parts of the building.

‘‘We have ordered some equipment now as we feel it is prudent to get it here before the costs rise too much higher.’’

He says a huge thank you to all who have stepped up financially to support the build.

‘‘Especially the many amazingly generous supporters, parishioners and the Presbyterian Church.

‘‘Thanks also to the Rata Foundation, who believed in the long-term value of this facility for the wider Rangiora community,

‘‘Presbyterian Support next door also deserves a mention as they have been wonderful, helping us out by letting us share their space and use it as a church on Sundays.’’

He says once the complex is opened next year, the congregation will need to find its feet as a church.

‘‘We are keenly looking ahead to finding out what the next church season will be like, and to discover what it means to be a church in the middle of Rangiora.’’

Rev King says this is not a traditional church building.

It has been designed from the outset as a multi-use facility for the community.

It will offer 800-900sq m of space in its five main community spaces.

There are also new offices for Rev King and church staff, plus storage and a new kitchen in the refurbished existing building.

‘‘A kind person donated a coffee making machine, which I will see gets warmed up each day, it will be so helpful to invite groups into the centre with freshly brewed coffee,’’ he says.

‘‘One way people can help us out now is by buying a seat for the 240-seat main auditorium,’’ he says.

Rev King says it is an exciting time for the congregation, with everyone eagerly awaiting the complex opening early next year.

‘‘Already I have had many enquiries from interested users and businesses wanting to book space in our new facility, which I believe will serve the Rangiora community well for many years to come,’’ he says.