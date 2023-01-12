Community service honoured

Community service . . . Rosemary Ensor of Hanmer Springs who was awarded The Queen’s Service in the New Year’s Honours. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Rosemary Ensor was astonished to be awarded The Queen’s Service Medal for her services to the community.

Mrs Ensor, who has lived in Hanmer Springs for nearly 60 years, says she has ‘‘pinched’’ herself every day, following her award in the New Year’s Honours.

‘‘So many people have rung. It is just wonderful,’’ she says.

Mrs Ensor is modest about her achievements, saying she ‘‘suspects’’ she became involved in projects, clubs and organisations, because there was always something that needed doing. When the going got tough she never gave up.

Reflecting on her service she acknowledges the wonderful support of others, and says she was just happy to do things that needed doing, and grateful for the drive that makes her want to organise things.

She is particularly proud of three achievements in the village › the Forest Camp, a new library for the town and the Hanmer Springs Medical Centre, along with a home for the doctor to live in.

The Forest Camp, which was owned by the former New Zealand Forest Service, was a huge undertaking some 30 years ago, with nearly all the huts being removed and three lodges built › one of which bears the Ensor name.

‘‘I m so proud of the time on the board. It was amazing,’’ Mrs Ensor, who has been chair of the Hanmer Springs Forest Camp Trust since 1987, says.

Today it provides accommodation for everyone, particularly schools for education, relaxation and recreation.

‘‘It is a place to stay weekends and enjoy.it is also a wonderful place for weddings and conferences,’’ she says.

The library has also given her great joy.

‘‘It is something I took personally because I really, really wanted to see a decent library,’’ she says. Her late husband Peter, who was on the Hanmer Springs Community Board, wasn’t interested.

‘‘So I approached the council instead, and we now have a beautiful new library.’’

Her third achievement was a medical centre. The then Hurunui Mayor, the late John Chaffey, recognising the need for medical centres in the district, asked Mrs Ensor to be on his health committee. Mrs Ensor instigated the setting up of the Hanmer Springs Community Trust, on which she served 28 consecutive years, overseeing the Trust‘s process of purchasing and managing the Hanmer Springs Health Centre, and persuading the council to back the project, along with a house for a doctor.

‘‘I just quietly persevered.’’

Mrs Ensor was also the President of the local Plunket Group in 1964, holding the position for 13 years.

She was secretary of the Hanmer Springs School’s Committee from 1972 until 1984, contributing to school activities, events and fundraisers. She was also a member of the Board of Trustees of Amuri Area School and an elected member of the Canterbury Education Board.

She was President of the Hanmer Springs Pony Club for 17 years, later becoming the District Commissioner for the Hurunui Pony Club and Canterbury representative on the New Zealand Pony Club committee of management for several years. She wrote articles for the Horse and Pony Magazine for four years.

She was elected as Chair of the Hanmer Springs Community Board in 2007, later serving as Deputy Chair before stepping down in 2019 after four terms.

Mrs Ensor was awarded a Kiwibank Local Hero of the Year award in 2017.