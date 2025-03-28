Couple's new business venture blooming

Wildflowers picked from a new field planted as part of the Montana Wildflower Meadow and Woolshed venue business established by dairy farmers Kerry McCorry and Scott Evans on their farm in South Eyre Rd near Oxford. PHOTO: KERRY MCCORRY

An Oxford couple, who established a field of sunflowers at their dairy farm and used it to raise funds for charity, have established another field of flowers, this time as a business venture.

Kerry McCorry and Scott Evans milk 850 cows on Scott’s second-generation family farm.

The success of South Eyre Sunflowers gave Kerry McCorry, the idea for a new events business involving their restored shearing shed and a field of wildflowers.

‘‘I have learned over the last three years that people love the ‘pick your own’ experience and the photo opportunities that come with that,’’ says Kerry.

‘‘I have always really loved flowers and photography so I saw an opportunity to create something on the farm here where we can combine the two along with the woolshed.

‘‘I believe we have something really special to share with people,’’ she says.

The woolshed was steam cleaned top to bottom which took Kerry about six weeks chipping away each day at it.

Scott, who is an ex-builder by trade, was able to fix the doors, windows and floor areas that needed work.

‘‘It all came together nicely and looks stunning now.

‘‘Everyone who comes through loves it,’’ Kerry said.

The new wildflower/woolshed venture has had an exciting first season.

The woolshed has already hosted one wedding elopement and two 21st birthday parties have been booked.

Everyone from pre-schoolers to rest home residents who have visited the wildflower field this season have ‘‘absolutely loved and enjoyed it,’’ Kerry says.

‘‘It is wholesome stuff and I am already looking forward to next season.’’

South Eyre Sunflowers, a pick-your-own sunflower experience, and a fundraiser for the mental health charity IAMHOPE and the Oxford community, has kept Kerry and Scott, who share a large blended family, extremely busy.

The initiative over the past three years has been a huge success with $36,350 raised this year alone.

$18,175 of this year’s funds will be donated to the mental health charity Gumboots Friday/IAMHOPE.

Another $18,175 will be spread around the Oxford, community, including $7970 to the Givealittle page established for Lilith, a wee Oxford girl and her mother Grace.

Lilith, who is only three, is fighting a stage four Wilms tumor which is an aggressive form of kidney cancer.

The remaining funds from South Eyre Sunflowers will be split between the Oxford Area School Ag Club, Oxford St John, Oxford Fire Service and the Oxford Community Trust which will all receive $2041.

The remaining $2041 will be kept in the account to cover costs for the next sunflower season.