First day of school for mum and daughter

Rebecca Pugh, the new principal at Greta Valley School, and her daughter Grace who is just starting school. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It was a special week at Greta Valley School for the Pugh family.

As Rebecca Pugh began her first day as principal of North Canterbury’s Greta Valley School, Grace, her five-year-old daughter, started her journey at the same school.

‘‘It has been very exciting,’’ says Rebecca.

She feels privileged and lucky to have the opportunity to lead such an amazing school.

‘‘Our community is super supportive, we have fantastic students and passionate teachers,’’ she says.

‘‘It is a neat wee school to be principal at,’’ she says.

Prior to her appointment, Rebecca taught in the junior room for two years, and when the principal retired she took up the challenge of applying for the role and was appointed.

As a teaching principal she will return to the junior room on Thursdays and Fridays.

Rebecca says the community had worked hard to ensure a third teacher could be employed to keep the class sizes down at the school.

She says she is lucky to be taking the reins of a school that is functioning well, and where students had amazing opportunities.

‘‘I am very excited for the future of Greta Valley School,’’ she says.

The small rural Year 1 to 8 school has a roll of 35, the majority of whom are bussed in from the Motunau and Scargill areas.