Friendship grows from chance encounter

Wendy Campbell and her new friend Wendy Campion. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A chance encounter on the internet has united two Wendys in the North Canterbury town of Amberley.

Wendy Campbell was scanning a local Facebook page when she came across a post from Wendy Campion who was immigrating to Amberley from Kent in south-east England.

Campion was looking for information about clubs, craft groups and any other gatherings of Amberley folk so when she arrived she could meet local people.

The pair exchanged messages over a four-month period.

"It was absolutely like we had known each other forever," said Campbell.

When the newcomer to town had settled into her home, she made her way to the Amberley Country Estate where Campbell now lives.

She was taken on a guided tour by her New Zealand namesake and introduced to the villagers and village life so she would "not feel alone", says Campbell.

Campbell wanted to help Campion because she recalled how she did not know "a soul" when she first moved to Amberley from Rangiora.

"When I saw Amberley Estate taking shape I thought: ‘'That is for me'," Campbell said.

"I had no friends when I moved here, but now I have so many friends."

Campbell believes people should reach out when they make a move with social media and the internet being a great way to do that.

"You have to make an effort.

"I am just as happy here as I was in Rangiora, and now a lovely lady has come into my life because I answered her and tried to help.

"Connections are important."