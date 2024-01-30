Fun-filled day of racing and entertainment

Photo: Amberley Trotting Club

Looking for something to do on Waitangi Day? Then why not head to the Rangiora racecourse for a fun-filled family race day.

The Amberley Trotting Club is hosting its annual race day at the course, along with good old-fashioned fun, games and competitions for young and old.

With the meeting to be held on the grass track, it gives all spectators a chance to get up close and personal to the racing action and enjoy the skills of some of Canterbury's top drivers as they compete throughout the day on the 11-race programme.

Once again entry on the day will be free, and the hard-working Amberley committee has put together a day of entertaining activities off the track and on it.

Racing is set to get under way at noon and the good stakes on offer mean there will be good competitive fields throughout the day, with the feature race being the 2024 Rangiora Equine Services Amberley Cup.

There will also be two heats of the popular Kids Carts races for up-and-coming young drivers in Canterbury.

Amberley Trotting Club, in association with the TAB and HRNZ, are also excited to be involved in "Frocks at the Trots" fashion in the field competition.

This will be the first of four heats held over harness race meetings during February, with the final to be held at Addington Raceway on March 15.

This competition will support the Team Teal Campaign and, as such, part of your outfit entry on the day will need to incorporate some teal in the colour, and you must be 18+ to enter. Further details can be found on the Amberley Trotting Club Facebook page.

In the Amberley Junior Drivers area directly behind the main stand, well known children's entertainer Neville Barry will put on a great show. This area will have colouring in and free face tattoos, a bouncy castle and a lolly scramble and 100 goodie bags to give away courtesy of HRNZ.

The G K Fyfe-sponsored Lucky Horseshoe is back and 15 lucky children will have their name drawn throughout the day and get a chance to win some fantastic prizes.

For those aged up to five, there will be a boys and girls bike to give-away and a UE Boom for older children.

The adults won't miss out either with a chance to win a TV and soundbar, along with other fantastic prizes in the "Telfers Mystery Envelope Draw". Five people will be drawn from those who fill out their entry in the race book and pop it into the barrel. Thanks to HRNZ and their Summer of Racing promo, there will be a $250 Prezzy card up for grabs in the "Heads and Tails" game.

Photo: Amberley Trotting Club

Meanwhile, John McCabe will be providing on-course musical entertainment.

Reserved car parks right next to the racing action, and big enough for groups of 10-15 people, are also available to purchase.

Contacting Gary Rennie by email at amberleytrottingclub@gmail.com for more information. For more details and updates follow the Amberley Trotting Club Facebook page.