Social workers fear evicted state house tenants put on blacklist

Homeless people sleeping on Hereford St. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Social workers are worried state house tenants who have been evicted are then blacklisted - and end up on the street.

Kāinga Ora has evicted five times more unruly tenants in the past 10 months compared with the whole of last year, but denies those families are out in the cold for ever.

Auckland man Scott San Quentin was living under a bridge in Grafton for six months last year.

He is still recovering from a biking injury that left him with concussion, and left a rental last February when the rent became unaffordable.

"So I ended up on the street in Auckland CBD, in Grafton, stayed there for about six months and only because I went to see the doctor in Auckland City Mission I got a referral to a key worker and they were part of a programme Street to Home and I got social housing through Kainga Ora from them."

He spent a couple of months on a wait list for housing, still sleeping rough before a unit became available.

Now living in a Kāinga Ora apartment in the central city, San Quentin said his primary aim is to stay housed and get a job.

"The biggest prerogative is not to get evicted in the first place," he said.

"There were quite a few people late last year getting evicted from my building, in the KO units and that was really getting under the skin of the case workers because they thought the body corp and Kainga Ora was stepping over the mark or being too tough."

Of the 63 people evicted from state houses in the past 10 months, more than half - 37 - were in Auckland, 10 were in Christchurch, four in Northland and one in Wellington.

The government is reducing the number of motels used for emergency housing - there are now fewer than 45, about a dozen in Auckland and just one to three remaining in other regions.

Meanwhile, a third of those applying for emergency or transitional housing are being declined.

Salvation Army mission officer Ian Hutson is worried evicted tenants are blacklisted from re-entering state social housing.

"Once you're evicted it's almost like you've got a red mark against you, you'll never get back in to that level. Some of our services say they've got people coming in, they try to get them in one way or the other but once their record [of eviction] is made clear they just cannot get into any emergency or any other kind of accommodation."

Hutson said some social workers were reporting it was better for tenants under threat of eviction to leave voluntarily.

"When they've got somebody who's on the verge of needing to be evicted because of their behaviour or whatever, they try hard to encourage them to leave voluntarily so it doesn't end up with an official eviction record."

Kāinga Ora general manager of national services Nick Maling said its new approach to managing disruptive tenants is providing more clarity to tenants and its frontline teams.

"In the majority of cases, tenants are changing their behaviour and the issues for communities are improving. Where tenants aren't responding, we are being firm and consistent in ending tenancies," he said.

"It is possible someone who has had their Kāinga Ora tenancy terminated could be assessed as being eligible to receive social housing again, and the Ministry of Social Development [MSD] could place them back on the Housing Register. If that were to happen and they were matched to a Kāinga Ora home, we would manage their tenancy closely to ensure they were meeting their obligations as a tenant."

Auckland City Missioner Helen Robinson is concerned a person can be denied emergency, or transitional, housing if they are somehow to blame for their lack of shelter - a policy she said is leading to people ending up homeless.

"The process has been made so difficult that people either don't or try to apply and are denied access. Often they are referred to what's called low cost housing, so into boarding houses," she said.

"What we regularly hear is that it is safer for people to not be in a boarding house than it is to be in one. It becomes a real problem because often the first question people are asked when they do go to MSD is have you tried low cost housing?"

She said those who felt unsafe living in a boarding house could have that count against them.

"I might got along and say I've gone to this boarding house but it's unsafe. If there's no evidence to back-up that lack of safety, I have been deemed as contributing to my own homelessness so therefore will be denied access to emergency housing."

MSD's acting group general manager of housing George Van Ooyen said people who are evicted from Kāinga Ora housing are still eligible to be matched to suitable social housing properties.

"Decisions by housing providers about their tenants are made by them, and don't affect eligibility for the housing register. There is also no stand down period until a client can be assessed again," he said.

"Clients who have been asked to leave their housing can be immediately assessed for social housing and referred to other suitable housing providers. It is possible an eviction will have an impact on a housing providers willingness to provide that person with housing, but that is at their discretion."

Looking ahead, Scott San Quentin said tenants should stick to the rules but many need more support to maintain a tenancy.

When he moved into his home after living on the street, it was a big adjustment.

"It was actually hard to get used to sleeping on a bed again because I was sleeping for six months mostly on concrete and three layers of cardboard and maybe a blanket or a sleeping bag here or there," he said.

"I'm lucky I think there are a lot of people who have transitioned from emergency housing into Kainga Ora and they're still going through a lot of difficulties in life, a lot more than I ever had and unless they're in a place where they've got access to all the support that they need that can be a difficult transition."