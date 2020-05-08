Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools will open as soon as possible

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa manager Graeme Abbot says the complex is part of the fabric of Hanmer Springs and it will be open as soon as it can.

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa manager Graeme Abbot. File photo

If it has to open with only 100 people at a time in the complex, then we will make that work.

At the moment it looks like a big picture with not a lot of crayon on it,'' he says.

Mr Abbot was commenting on the Prime Minister Jacinda Adern's announcement on the Covid-19 level 2 protocols.

Mr Abbot says they had hoped gatherings could be for 500 people, but having said that the organisations would make 100 people work ``some how''.

He says work is being done on the numbers because the announcement did make some exceptions for museums and other places.

But Mr Abbot is confident the doors will open as soon as Alert Level 2 is introduced and work was done to ready the complex.

If it was only allowed to accommodate 100 people it would be a fantastic and enjoyable experience at the pools for those who came.

``We have some fabulous customers who have been unbelievably supportive through this (Covid-19), and who say they will come back.

We want people to come back and enjoy our place,'' he says.

We will make it work somehow.''

Meanwhile consultation with staff on the prospect of job losses is under way. At Christmas 2019 there were 123 staff employed, and Mr Abbot says at the end of the process mid-next week, ``we will potentially dis-establish 20 percent of the existing roles''.