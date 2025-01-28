Help needed to restore historic scow in Kaiapoi

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
While preliminary work has been carried out by the trustees, the trust is now planning to invite volunteers to join the effort.
Starting on Saturday, February 1, working bees will be held on a weekly basis, with the intention of having them on a weekday for volunteers who prefer that.
It is expected each working bee will comprise a morning with occasional afternoon activities.
Volunteers will be inducted into proper safety procedures and will be equipped with safety equipment for modern work practices. The work will be under the control of an on-site trustee.
Trust chair Graham Robertson says it is seen as a five-year project.
"We are thrilled to now be at the stage where work can begin."
Following the stripping of the unwanted timber, volunteers will be given the opportunity to develop their skills to become proficient in restoration and rebuilding.
Now 100-years-old, this will be one of only two restored scows of a type that traded with Kaiapoi, and the only one in the South Island
- A number of volunteers have registered but more are welcome. To register visit the trust’s website: www.scowsuccess.org.nz/come_aboard