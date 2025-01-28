Help needed to restore historic scow in Kaiapoi

The historic scow Success, built in 1925, is undergoing a full restoration led by the Kaipuke Kaiapoi Heritage Trust in Kaiapoi. Photos: Kaipuke Kaiapoi Heritage Trust

The restoration of the historic scow Success in Kaiapoi is about to ramp up.

Waimakariri District Council granted the Kaipuke Kaiapoi Charitable Trust a five-year license to occupy the current site on the north bank of the Kaiapoi River. Photo: Kaipuke Kaiapoi Charitable Trust

The Kaipuke Kaiapoi Heritage Trust has spent the last two years purchasing the ship, moving her to Kaiapoi, securing the site on council land on the banks of the Kaiapoi River, doing assessments and developing plans for the restoration to start.

While preliminary work has been carried out by the trustees, the trust is now planning to invite volunteers to join the effort.

Starting on Saturday, February 1, working bees will be held on a weekly basis, with the intention of having them on a weekday for volunteers who prefer that.

It is expected each working bee will comprise a morning with occasional afternoon activities.

Volunteers will be inducted into proper safety procedures and will be equipped with safety equipment for modern work practices. The work will be under the control of an on-site trustee.

Trust chair Graham Robertson says it is seen as a five-year project.

"We are thrilled to now be at the stage where work can begin."

The historic scow Success in Kaiapoi. Photo: Kaipuke Kaiapoi Heritage Trust

At this stage, only basic woodworking skills and common sense are required, as the main activity will be stripping out the extraneous timber structures and cladding to expose the original underlying wooden frame and hull.

Following the stripping of the unwanted timber, volunteers will be given the opportunity to develop their skills to become proficient in restoration and rebuilding.

Now 100-years-old, this will be one of only two restored scows of a type that traded with Kaiapoi, and the only one in the South Island

A number of volunteers have registered but more are welcome. To register visit the trust’s website: www.scowsuccess.org.nz/come_aboard