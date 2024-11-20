Lesley's weighty companion

Lesley Ottey. Photo: Facebook

If you see a woman wearing a fluffy white coat made out of teddy bears in Canterbury - it’s probably Lesley Ottey.

Lesley’s new project, Repurpose Pals, involves taking unwanted toys and creating a new use for them - and, of course, she needed a new garment to match.

Many people know her from her flamboyant taste in hats or from her work on Schools with Waste in the Waimakariri and Ashburton communities.

Repurpose Pals has weighted toys that are used to help teach children to recycle items, providing them with a stuffed companion, as well as creating a new teaching resource.

‘‘These weighted toys help kids who struggle with anxiety within the classroom and are custom-made for them.

‘‘They get a weighted toy for their needs,’’ says Lesley.

Lesley goes around schools and pre-schools in Canterbury, teaching pupils how to create and sew their pals.

She makes sure to wear her hat and new coat as ‘‘it helps to get her into character’’.

The pupils are able to gain self-esteem and independence when learning how to sew the toys, as well as create a connection with the stuffed toy.

The toys are washed and sun-dried before being stuffed and sewn.

They last forever giving years of enjoyment.

Eco Educate founder Lesley Ottey. Photo: Waimakariri DC

Kids can name toys and teachers can use them in the classroom for learning.

The Pals are also given to Resource Teachers for Learning and Behaviour within local schools.

The project was inspired by an Oxford Area School fundraiser, created by Linda Pocock.

The school repurposed toys to raise money for an earthquake-damaged school in Nepal.

Lesley started buying second-hand toys for the fundraiser and ended up collecting over 9000 unwanted stuffed animals from one single op shop over a year.

Repurpose Pals is in the process of launching as a Charitable Trust, and people have the opportunity to donate good toys in all shapes and sizes.

It is a not-for-profit project and gives back to the community by ‘‘producing amazing smiles’’.

You can find more information about Repurpose Pals online via their Facebook Page or if you see a lady in a coat made of bears, ask what toys you can donate to help young learners in the district.