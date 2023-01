A big jump . . . Oliver Poa 15, a student at Kaiapoi High School, leaps off the bank near a swimming hole on the Ashley River. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The refreshing coolness of the water in the Ashley River attracted a number of families out to its banks near Rangiora on Friday to beat the heat as the mercury soared towards the high 20s.

Forecasters had predicted a hot day before Northwesters were expected to arrive later in the evening and with them some relieving rain.