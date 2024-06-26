Mayor praises 'amazing team' deciding rates

The Waimakariri District Council adopted its Long Term Plan on Tuesday. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

An average rates rise below 10 percent has been confirmed for Waimakariri’s ratepayers.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon heaped praise on staff after his council delivered an average rates rise of 9.39%, ‘‘without compromising levels of service’’.

The Waimakariri District Council adopted its 2024/34 Long Term Plan at meeting yesterday.

Mr Gordon said Waimakariri’s rates rise was one of the lowest rates in the country - and well below the national average of 16%.

‘‘This is an amazing team and we have been through a massive process.’’

He rejected a suggested by councillor Paul Williams that the consultation process was ‘‘a farce’’.

Cr Williams said 60% of submitters had opposed three of the five consultation topics, which showed councillors were not listening to ratepayers.

‘‘The allegation we didn’t listen is frankly insulting,’’ Mr Gordon said.

‘‘I hear many different viewpoints when I go out into the community. Some wanted a hydroslide and others wanted an extension to MainPower Stadium, but we can’t afford them.

‘‘But we are a growth district, so a zero rates rise is just not possible.’’

Mr Gordon said the council was committed to a 1% annual rates rise to pay off its earthquake recovery loan and a further 1% for the MainPower Stadium loan.

Other councillors lined up in support of the Long Term Plan process.

‘‘Just because 60% of 336 submitters say they don’t like it doesn’t mean it is a majority,’’ Deputy Mayor Neville Atkinson said, noting there were 70,000 residents in the district.

‘‘I am a ratepayer too and do I want higher rates? When I ask people ‘do you want the level of service cut?, they say no’.’’

Cr Robbie Brine said he had been a councillor for more than two decades and had seen many projects loan funded, including the Dudley Park, Rangiora, and Kaiapoi aquatic centres, and the ocean outflow project.

Cr Al Blackie said the council’s debt level was just 10% of the value of its assets.

The council consulted on its draft natural environment strategy, establishing a permanent infrastructure resilience team, the proposed Rangiora's eastern road link, and building community facilities, including an extension to the Rangiora library.

While the proposed Pegasus Community Centre was due to be built this year, the other community facilities were included in the Long Term Plan for year 4 and beyond and would be revisited in three years time.

The council received 336 submissions, with more than 3000 people engaging with the council online.

Councillors adopted the Long Term Plan by a vote of 10-1, with Cr Williams opposed.

- By David Hill

Local Democracy reporter

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.