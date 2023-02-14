Mental health support available

Jack Logan Photo: Supplied

By DAVID HILL, Local Democracy Reporter

Jack Logan hopes other young people will get to benefit from mental health support as they transition into the workplace.

Mr Logan has benefitted from an online counselling initiative piloted by the Hurunui District Council’s Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) programme.

Known as Clearhead, the online platform has been been designed to make it easier for young people to access support.

‘‘I have been getting help with eating problems, so it has been great. I have benefitted a lot,’’ he says.

‘‘It has been awesome.

‘‘It would be good to see it made available for more young people because it has been really helpful’’.

Mr Logan, who lives at Leithfield Beach, has been supported by the MTFJ on and off for the last three years. He said the cost of counselling could be daunting, while ‘‘amping yourself up’’ to drive to appointments could be stressful. The Clearhead platform allowed young people to choose from a selection of counsellors to find the right fit. ‘‘It is a bit like eBay for counsellors.’’ As the sessions were online, ‘‘you can be in your own environment’’, he says. Mr Logan has picked up a few jobs through the taskforce, including a six month spraying contract with the Department of Conservation and tree planting for a season in the hills near Kaiko ¯ura.

He has been working at Elliotts Nursery in Amberley for the past year.

He has also been asked to mentor a group of youngsters starting out in the taskforce.

‘‘We have done some cool things.

‘‘I got thrown into a room with some young kids and we were asked to come up with a logo for the Hurunui taskforce for jobs, and we came up with a really cool logo.’’

Hawarden employer Chen Moked has taken on some youngsters through the taskforce and said it was good to have the back up.

‘‘It is hard to get anyone long term, so this really helps to fill the gaps.’’

He says it was good to have the option of getting support for employees, through Clearhead, as business owners did not always have the tools to offer that support.

The Hurunui District Council has been an early adopter of the service.

Mayor Marie Black says young people in rural areas battling mental health issues ran into many challenges, including remaining anonymous.

‘‘Wait times, travel distance, the lack of choice of counsellor. These are all things that effect the chance of whether our young people reach out for help.

‘‘That stigma around asking for help is still very real in small town communities, so having the option to speak with a specialist from a different region will be empowering for these kids.

‘‘Everyone should have access to mental healthcare, no matter where they live. It is a crucial part in making sure fewer young people fall through the gaps.’’

Public interest journalism is funded by New Zealand on Air.