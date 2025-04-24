Work to start on long-awaited Rangiora after-hours medical centre

An artist’s impression from 2023 of the proposed after-hours medical centre. Image: Supplied by South Link Health

After years of delays, a South Island healthcare provider is ready to build a new after-hours medical facility in Rangiora.

South Link Health chief executive Karl Andrews said work can finally begin on the promised medical centre at the Rangiora Hospital and Health Hub site in Ashley Street.

Local residents have been growing frustrated by the wait for after-hours healthcare in North Canterbury, with local MP Matt Doocey demanding action in February on the stalled project.

The Waimakariri District Council confirmed it will invest up to $3.5 million in the medical facility at a closed-door session earlier this week.

Work is expected to begin soon, with signage, fencing, and sod-turning expected in the coming weeks.

South Link Health is proposing to build a new medical centre, which will include general practice services seven days a week with after-hours and urgent healthcare, radiology services including ultrasound, CT and MRI scans, and a pharmacy.

Mr Andrews said he anticipated the project will take 14 months to complete.

‘‘We are ready to deliver this vital facility for the community,’’ he said.

‘‘After facing several challenges, including Covid-19 delays, rising construction costs and commercial investment challenges, progress will soon be visible.’’

South Link Health was formed by the Dunedin-based South Link Education Trust in 2010 as a not-for-profit healthcare provider.

South Link Education Trust will loan fund 50 percent of the construction costs, with the council loan funding the remaining 50 percent.

The trust will be responsible for repaying both loans.

Trust chairperson and chief clinical advisor Murray Tilyard said the organisation is thrilled to partner with the council on this ‘‘vital initiative’’.

‘‘North Canterbury urgently needs robust, seven-day-a-week extended primary healthcare services, and we are committed to delivering them.’’

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said the council has received independent advise from PwC New Zealand (Pricewaterhouse Coopers), which confirmed its own feasibility study.

There will be no cost to ratepayers, he said.

Under the agreement with South Link Health, Mr Gordon and Deputy Mayor Neville Atkinson will represent the council on the project delivery group to oversee the build.

‘‘This is an essential step forward for healthcare in North Canterbury,’’ Mr Gordon said.

‘‘Our communities have long been waiting for access to urgent and after-hours healthcare, and now we can ensure it will happen.’’

Mr Gordon paid tribute to retired Rangiora GP Dr Lorna Martin, who has been a driving force behind the project over several years.

‘‘Although she has retired and is no longer directly involved, her unwavering support has been invaluable in helping us reach this point.

‘‘I would also like to recognise Murray Tilyard’s personal commitment to this initiative.

‘‘His passion and perseverance have been pivotal in bringing this project to fruition.’’

The Ministry of Health entered into a lease agreement with South Link Health in 2021 to build an after-hours facility at the Ashley Street site.

But it has been beset by delays, due in part to Covid-19.

South Link Health had been trying to extend the lease from 35-years to 50-years to ensure a better return for its funding partners.

But this would have required Te Whatu Ora Health NZ to subdivide the site in accordance with the Resource Management Act.

The council has already issued resource and building consents to allow the build to proceed.

Last year, South Link Health announced the merger of its two Rangiora-based practices in anticipation of the new facility.

■ For now, North Canterbury residents requiring urgent after-hours care are advised to contact their GP to speak to a triage nurse, or access a telehealth provider (for a charge).

Durham Medical in Rangiora and Amberley Medical Centre offer Saturday morning clinics.

Ka Ora Telecare, which offers phone or video consultations with a doctor, is available to some North Canterbury residents, go to kaora.co.nz/app/services/sub-services/3.

Residents can also access the Pegasus 24-Hour Surgery in Christchurch or call 111 in an emergency.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.