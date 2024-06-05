New 56-tonne compactor for landfill

Chris Roberts, left, Craig Strang (both landfill operators), Ernie Hicks (landfill team leader), and Phil Cleary (a landfill operator) beside the new 56-tonne compactor. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Waste is no match for the latest acquisition at North Canterbury's Kate Valley Landfill.

The new German-manufactured 56-tonne compactor is one of two of its kind in New Zealand. It was bought to shred and squash waste in the regional landfill owned by Transwaste Canterbury Ltd (Transwaste).

At $1.4 million the compactor is one of the most expensive machines at the landfill.

Transwaste chairman Gill Cox says the new compactor will ensure the landfill can accommodate as much waste as possible within the smallest practical space.

‘‘The weight of the compactor combined with the design of its seven-tonne wheels ensures waste is shredded and squashed into the smallest space,’’ Mr Cox says.

‘‘With this new machine we can fit the maximum amount of waste into the space available, making best use of the landfill.

‘‘Expanding the landfill with new contoured and lined cells is an expensive process so the more waste we can fit into an existing cell represents a huge saving.’’

The compactor is also very fuel efficient reducing carbon emissions, a factor in the decision to buy it.

The compactor has wheels designed to shred and compact waste as it runs over the landfill.

It’s capable of compacting around 1500 tonnes of waste every day. Design improvements include a bonnet that opens hydraulically to allow easy access to service the engine, and an air filtration system in the cab to keep out dust from the landfill.

Hayden Leach, regional manager Canterbury Landfill and Energy, says the new compactor is a very sophisticated piece of purpose-built machinery.

‘‘The compactor arrived without its wheels, which had to be fitted separately by a specialist from the supplier who took two days to get the compactor fully assembled ready to operate.’’

The team who will operate the compactor had two days of dedicated training from the supplier before they could start working with the machine.

Transwaste is a regional collaboration between Christchurch City Council, the district councils of Ashburton, Hurunui, Selwyn and Waimakariri, and WM New Zealand.