New beach platforms open up stunning views

Shona Powell and Peter Boyle enjoying the view from the new deck overlooking Waikuku Beach. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Two newly constructed viewing platforms at Canterbury beaches are proving very popular.

Woodend-Sefton Community Board chair Shona Powell said since the structures at Waikuku and Pegasus beaches were completed, she has received many positive comments about them, especially how they open up beach access for people with mobility issues.

"It’s been a challenge building them on the beaches in what the builders called a challenging dynamic environment, but they are up there now for everyone to use."

Powell said the platforms have been planned for many years, and after the hiccup of Covid, work finally began earlier this year.

"I’m glad they are finished as now the wonderful beaches we have here can now be open to everyone.

"Each year I see many people with mobility issues struggling to get to the beach, to spend time out in the sun with their families and relax as they enjoy our outdoors, but now thanks to the hard compact bases on the walkways and the wide open decking everyone can now access the beach area."

New footpaths at both beaches have been constructed with a compacted dense material to allow wheelchairs and those with mobility issues to safely walk up to a point overlooking the beaches.

Peter Boyle, a member of the Waimakariri Access Group, says many people in the group have already been out to both beaches to test the new decks.

"They are brilliant and everyone is happy with them.

"It’s good to now be able to get to the beaches instead of struggling just to get over the dunes to see the water."

He said being able to reach the beaches hasn’t been an option for many disabled or mobility-compromised people for years.

"Being able to get out into the countryside, to breathe the sea air and enjoy the sun helps also with mental health issues in a lot of people and now those who struggle with their mobility can easily reach these decks, sit down on the benches and take it all in.

"It is great for families, as they can now go to the beaches together.

"They are good for people with mobility issues and better for everyone."

Powell said the next step for the council and community board is to landscape around the decks, then look at the installation of effective and suitable beach matting to further enlarge the beach access possibilities for people with mobility issues.

Boyle said he is looking forward to when he can reach the water with ease, but for now he was happy to sit on the decks with the sun on his face and enjoy the view of the coastline.