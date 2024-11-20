Sue Brocherie with Bruno Falco, a tutor with Bakels Training School. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

She has been baking for decades, but completing her apprenticeship is the icing on the cake for Rangiora Bakery’s Sue Brocherie, the first person in New Zealand to achieve all three strands of the Level 4 Trade Baking (Craft) qualification.

Since kicking off her apprenticeship at the age of 45, Sue has specialised in cakes, biscuits and pastry, and most recently, bread — and now she’s passing the spatula to a fresh batch of Rangiora Bakery apprentices.

‘‘What I’m really enjoying is the new apprentices just starting out,’’ says Sue.

‘‘I love sharing my knowledge and mentoring them. I love the passion, energy and get-up-and-go they bring.

‘‘It’s wonderful nurturing that and seeing these young people rise and become the amazing bakers they will become.’’

One of these promising newcomers is Rangiora Bakery’s Brooke Rowbotham.

Brooke, who is in the first year of her apprenticeship, says learning the ropes from a veteran like Sue has been invaluable.

‘‘Sue has been an amazing person to learn from, and her wealth of knowledge has definitely helped me out a few times,’’ she says.

The opportunity to mentor others is a workplace highlight for Sue, who says gaining an apprenticeship has taken her career to the next level.

‘‘I never thought I’d do an apprenticeship - it actually never crossed my mind.

‘‘But when it was offered, I thought ‘why not’?

‘‘It’s been a whole new experience, and the week-long block courses have really pushed me out of my comfort zone.

‘‘You get to bake some very cool and challenging stuff.’’

From the elaborate gateau St Honore —‘‘I managed to burn my fingers twice dipping the choux into the hot sugar’’ — to the seemingly simple baguette — ‘‘I don’t know why but I still can’t get the knack of rolling them’’ — Sue has mastered her craft and beefed up her baking prowess.

But that’s not all that’s changed.

‘‘For me, the biggest thing has been selfpride.

‘‘I headed overseas straight after high school and never did any tertiary study, so completing this apprenticeship at 51 gave me a huge sense of achievement. ‘‘I’ve done something I never thought I’d do. It’s been a journey, but it has broadened my skill set and given me a lot of confidence.’’

Rangiora Bakery General Manager Frank Jannsen couldn’t be prouder of bakers like Sue and Brooke, and is a vocal advocate of the benefits of training and upskilling.

‘‘We have a responsibility to the industry to make sure our trade gets enough new entrants.

‘‘We find our apprentices are engaged with everything we do — they feel privileged to learn new things and be involved in new opportunities.’’

He says Sue is an excellent case in point.

‘Sue is a very versatile person who is really interested in new opportunities and didn’t need any encouragement to go from one strand to the other.

‘‘She already knew how to bake, but the training gave her deeper insights into the chemistry of baking, so now she can put the practical and the technical sides together.’’

The bakery has four apprentices, and Sue’s advice for anyone else considering signing up is — ‘‘Just do it’’.

‘‘It doesn’t matter what age you are, embrace it, enjoy it and keep an open mind.

‘‘Doing an apprenticeship has so many benefits. You develop great skills, you get paid while you are learning, and you also get plenty of support.’’

New Zealand Bakels training school guided Sue through all three strands of the apprenticeship, providing targeted training and expert tutors to build on the skills she had learnt in-house.

Competenz training adviser Tony Gunby was another key player, carrying out regular pastoral visits and always being on hand to offer guidance and support.

‘‘Tony was brilliant,’’ says Sue. ‘‘He was so encouraging, relatable and because he comes from a baking background himself he has huge knowledge.’’

For now Sue has no more formal training in her sights.

‘‘But, as my mother always says, you never stop learning. I want to keep growing and improving and soaking up all the knowledge of the amazing bakers I work alongside.’’

Sue is also determined to master the art of rolling baguettes.