The problem with Park & Ride

The Kaiapoi Central Park & Ride site. PHOTO JOHN COSGROVE

Sue Brosnan uses the Kaiapoi Central Park & Ride three days a week to get to her job in Christchurch.

She’s been using it for the past couple of years - and loves the service.

‘‘For $2 you can get into the centre of the city, and not have to worry about fuel costs, parking or even driving home after a hard day at work.’’

It is a very popular service - and that's the problem.

People using this service fill up the allocated car parks very quickly during the morning rush - 6.40am to 7.40am.

‘‘The car parking spaces for the Kaiapoi Central Park & Ride are always filled early and yet the next­door parking space is always empty because it is classified as a 120­minute time limited parking space.’’

She would like to know if the Waimakariri District Council could allocate a bit more of the 120-­minute car park site as Park & Ride parking.

‘‘It’s usually empty most of the time anyway,’’ she says.

Kaiapoi Central Park & Ride is one of two in the town and there are three in Rangiora.

‘‘The service is great and if only we had more parks, then people would use it more.’’

The Waimakariri council website lists five Park & Ride sites in the district.

Northern Rangiora ­River Rd (the current small Park & Ride area has been moved beside the dog park parking area).

Central Rangiora ­White Street (the existing Park & Ride site at White Street).

Southern Rangiora ­ South Belt (at Southbrook Park).

Kaiapoi Central Park & Ride ­beside New World on Charles Street.

Southern Kaiapoi – Wrights Road (south of Tram Road).

They are managed by the council’s roading team.

Roading and transport manager Joanne McBride says the Kaiapoi Central Park & Ride site opening was timed to coincide with the ‘‘92 Kaiapoi to City’’ direct bus service run by Environment Canterbury, which started in January 2021.

‘‘The direct bus services have proved to be very popular across the district, as they provideaquick route into Christchurch City and to the Hospital, with limited stops.

‘‘The daily weekday average for the Kaiapoi Central Park & ride site is approximately 60 boardings, spread across the four direct services which run in the morning.’’

She says regular car park surveys are undertaken for all the Park & Ride sites, and staff are in the process of reviewing occupancy and will consider the next steps once this is completed.

Likely, a report will then need to be considered by the Kaiapoi­ Tuahiwi Community Board and council, depending on the next steps.