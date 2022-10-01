Proudly British made

Fabulous Ford . . . Zac Haywood, of West Melton, with his 1981 Ford Cortina 2.0L, taking part in the British vehicle display, at the Spring Classic Car gathering in Leithfield. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

An event showcasing British-made cars has been held to commemorate the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8.

The display was organised by Trevor Stanley-Joblin, of Amberley, and it was held at his Spring Classic Car gathering at Leithfield’s Better Half Kitchen and Bar last Sunday.

‘‘It was a special, one-off event, to commemorate the Queen,’’ Trevor says.

‘‘I asked drivers of all British vehicles, irrespective of being classic or not, to attend. We had 106 classic cars in total andaround 50 of those were British,’’

The British›made line›up included a 1981 Ford Cortina 2.0L owned by Zac Haywood, of West Melton. The car was purchased new by Zac’s great› grandfather, Aleck Blank, of Yaldhurst, and restored by Zac after it had been left unused, parked in a shed for years.

The show also included two Triumphs owned by a Christchurch father and son.

Yanni Woods had his Triumph 1973 GT6 Mk3 on show, while his son, Jonty Woods, had his 1975 Triumph 2.5 Mk2 on display.

A 1982 Morgan Plus 8, sports car, owned by Rangiora’s Tim Palmer, was also included in the British line›up.

The British theme was continued during the event with live music by covers band Magic, including Philip Chapman, from Rolleston, Denis Gempton, from Reefton, Craig Gribble, from Christchurch, Nigel Cook, from Kaiapoi, and Sharon Miller, from Rangiora, playing some popular British rock and roll classics.

By SHELLEY TOPP