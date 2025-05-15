The queens and kings of Canterbury cats

A four-month-old Birman Blue Point bundle of white and grey fluffiness, attracted the eye of Grace Rowntree, 8, of Fernside, at the the Longhair Cat Breeders’ Association South Island annual show held in Rangiora over the weekend. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The stories behind how Canterbury cats become show queens or kings are often as colourful as their fur.

Wicked, a four-month-old Birman Blue Point kitten, came via a legacy from the late Miriam Dobson of Rolleston.

The little bundle of white and grey fluffiness attracted the eye of Grace Rowntree, 8, from Fernside as she looked through the wide variety of cats on show at the Longhair Cat Breeders’ Association South Island annual show in Rangiora over the weekend.

Dobson's friends say Wicked was special because she was so well known for breeding and showing dogs, not cats, and they were proud to show the kitten in her memory.

Nearby, among the other cats of all shapes and sizes on show, was a black kitten named Ned.

From rescue kitten to show cat, Ned’s big day out required a lot of care and attention from his eight-year-old owner Travis Hahn.

For both of them it was their first time in the limelight.

Travis says Ned came into his life as a rescue kitten from Rangiora’s Cat Care.

‘‘He lovely, but he can be a bit of handful like today, but that’s all the noises and smells around him,’’ Travis said as he held Ned firmly for a photo.

Ned’s big moment came as part of a 49-strong contingent of cats from all over the country who fronted up to be inspected, probed and peered at by the judges and the over 800 owners, fanciers and enthusiasts who turned up for the one-day show.

But despite Ned being a bit skittish at the cacophony of noises accompanying his first cat show, he still managed to pick up several runner-up awards as best short-haired domestic cat at the show.

Show manager Coulton Finch says it was great to see so many people crowding into the hall to look at the breeds.

‘‘We’ve passed last year’s attendance numbers, and it has been such a good turn out on Mother's Day.’’

Coulton says it was sad that cat shows are not as popular as they once used to be.

‘‘Our twice-yearly shows are the only ones held in Canterbury now, when there used to be so many in the past.’’

He says the club has been holding the annual Mothers’ Day show since the mid 1970s.

‘‘We always get a good crowd coming along because people have been out to brunch with mum and then call in to see the many wonderful cats we have on display, plus kittens and those at the cuddling corner.’’

Paula Simpson, of Invercargill, with eight-month-old Tabitha.

There were five judging bays to watch the invited judges showcasing how to spot a winner, a very popular cuddle corner, plus sales and a portrait area for cat fanciers in the Rangiora Bowling Club rooms.

Mr Finch says the role of the club is to educate people about long haired cats, how to care for and show them.

Longtime Rangiora breeder of Maine Coons Vicki Walls, says cats are a fun hobby and wonderful companions.

She enjoys their company, raising kittens and passing them on to new owners.

She says her best time is socialising her cats out in public every time she takes them for walks in Rangiora.